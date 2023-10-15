Quinnipiac spoils Siena’s senior day with late game winner

The reigning MAAC Champions, Quinnipiac women’s soccer, clinched at least a share of the conference regular season title while remaining undefeated in MAAC play with a thrilling 3-2 win over Siena to spoil the Saints’ senior day Saturday.

The Bobcats, who are currently riding a six game win streak, were able to break the four game win streak Siena carried into today’s action.

Quinnipiac jumped out to a strong start, out shooting Siena 7-2 and controlling most of the pressure in the first half. The Saints’ defense held up strong at first, but eventually the Bobcats’ offense broke through when graduate student midfielder Olivia Scott netted her second goal of the season to put Quinnipiac up 1-0 just 20 minutes into the game. The score would remain 1-0 in favor of the Bobcats heading into halftime.

Siena had some early second half pressure on Quinnipiac and even had a few scoring chances in the opening minutes. However, almost all of that momentum was forced to a halt after junior defender Madison Mandleur connected with graduate forward Lily Schneiders to reinforce the Bobcat lead to 2-0. Now with just under 30 minutes left in the game, it seemed as if Quinnipiac had all the momentum and were en route to remain undefeated in the MAAC, until Siena came storming back.

Freshman forward Megan Stowell led the charge for the Saints, scoring in the 69th minute after being sprung on a breakaway by senior forward Annie Bagnall. Just minutes after cutting the Quinnipiac lead in half, Stowell would connect with senior midfielder Gabby DeAngelis on a corner kick in the 71st minute to knot the game up 2-2.

Siena had not only managed to tie the game, but brought its home crowd back into the game as a senior day win now seemed within reach.

Yet in the 81st minute senior forward Courtney Chochol found junior midfielder Ella Gagno open just inside the box for a shot that would barely slip through the outstretched hands of Saints senior goalkeeper Angela Fini. The Bobcats took a 3-2 lead and hung on to win by that score.

After improving to 7-0 in MAAC play this season, Quinnipiac needs one more win to lock up sole possession of the regular season title. The Bobcats will look to remain undefeated in the MAAC when they take on St. Peter’s at home on Oct. 21 at 12 p.m.