The Rockettes: An overlooked holiday tradition

As the last days of autumn fade away, the holiday season begins to worm its way in.

The exciting, yet bittersweet transition between seasons brings holiday cheer and, of course, cherished traditions.

When it comes to Christmas, people start to put up lights and decor and play their favorite holiday songs. With holiday music, however, there is an overlooked aspect of the entertainment side of Christmas: dance.

Often seen as a tourist attraction, the Radio City Rockettes are more than just a symbol of classic American entertainment — they are a cherished tradition that has brought joy, inspiration and timeless enchantment for nearly a century.

Russell Markert founded the Rockettes in 1925 as the Missouri Rockettes in St. Louis, Missouri. He was inspired by Manchester, England’s Tiller Girls, a dance troupe that originated in 1889, known for their eye-high kick routines, according to Springer.

In 1932, Samuel “Roxy” Rothafel acquired the Rockettes in New York City and renamed them “Roxyettes” before officially becoming the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes in 1934, according to Rockettes.com.

The Rockettes have performed on many stages, including Broadway and the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 1988. Their annual appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is surely anticipated as it has become a beloved tradition marking the beginning of the holiday season.

This year, the Rockettes danced to a medley of holiday songs including “Deck the Halls,” “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” To finish off their segment of the parade, they completed a series of their high kicks in perfect unison.

Today, the Rockettes are most popular for their Christmas Spectacular, a spectacle of holiday cheer featuring iconic numbers like “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “Christmas Lights” and “Living Nativity.” During World War II, The Christmas Spectacular held an even deeper significance since it was performed to boost the morale of soldiers and civilians suffering from the Great Depression.

I’ve had the privilege of going to see the Rockettes perform many times during the holiday season and it’s a must for everyone. The precision of the dances and dazzling costumes that complement each number is unlike anything I’ve seen before. Each year, the show incorporates new choreography and production to keep the show fresh while still including the classic numbers that fans have come to know and love.

As a frequent follower of the Rockettes on social media, the training they must go through to achieve such perfect positions and timing is incredible. The audition process is in April with over 800 dancers looking to fill limited spaces. In an interview with The Post, director and choreographer Julie Branam said she not only looks for how a person dances, but also how a dancer pays attention to detail, takes notes of criticism and applies it and their confidence on the floor. This year, there were only 14 openings between the 84 positions in the Christmas Spectacular, according to The New York Post.

After the final cast is selected, for six hours a day, six days a week for six weeks, the Rockettes are rehearsing to perfect the complex visuals and numbers we see on stage, according to Parade. The Rockettes’ signature eye-high kicks are paramount to the performance as they are representative of unity and their dedication to excellence throughout time.

Now that the holiday season has finally arrived, timeless traditions are shining through — one of which is the Rockettes. Each year, their performances leave an imprint on Christmas magic, delivering an unforgettable experience and remaining significant in history.