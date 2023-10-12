The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
A car passes the $150,000 guard booth Quinnipiac University officials constructed behind the College of Arts and Sciences buildings over the summer to monitor incoming traffic at the facilities entrance.

‘Jeff’ incident reignites Quinnipiac campus safety concerns

2
Members of the ZAKA voluntary emergency services retrieve a body from a street in Nir Am, Israel after partygoers fled a music festival at Kibbutz Re’im on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Photo Contributed to The Chronicle)

‘Be Strong, Be Strong and Be Resolute’: An intimate perspective on the war in Israel and a call for resilience

3
Bernadette Mele, clinical professor and chair of diagnostic imaging at Quinnipiac University, is serving on a five-person Connecticut task force investigating a statewide radiologic technologist shortage (Photo via Quinnipiac University).

Professor joins CT task force to address radiologic technologist shortage

4
The Quinnipiac student section cheer on the men’s hockey team against Boston College, a game where tickets ranged up to $300 for standing room only access.

Inflated ticket prices define men’s hockey’s season opener

5
Olian, Mattel CEO talk business in a Barbie world

Olian, Mattel CEO talk business in a Barbie world

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac returns to winning ways, defeats Manhattan 3-0

Nicholas Pestritto, Staff Writer
October 12, 2023
Sophomore+setter+Damla+Gunes%2C+18%2C+of+the+Bobcats+holds+up+the+number+one+with+her+finger+while+celebrating+a+kill+with+her+teammates+during+their+3-1+loss+against+Fairfield+University+on+Friday%2C+October+7%2C+2023+at+Alumni+Hall+in+Fairfield%2C+CT.
Peyton McKenzie
Sophomore setter Damla Gunes, 18, of the Bobcats holds up the number one with her finger while celebrating a kill with her teammates during their 3-1 loss against Fairfield University on Friday, October 7, 2023 at Alumni Hall in Fairfield, CT.

HAMDEN, Conn — Inside of a packed Burt Kahn Court, Quinnipiac volleyball returned back to its winning ways in MAAC play, defeating Manhattan  3-0 on Wednesday night. 

The Bobcats dominated throughout the game, never conceding a set, a turnaround performance from their four-set loss at Fairfield on Oct. 6. The home court advantage was obvious in this game, something that head coach Kyle Robinson noted. 

“It’s great, you know we love playing here,” Robinson said. “Burt Kahn is dressed up a little bit differently than the last time we played, it is starting to feel more and more like home. We love our fans, they’re always great to play in front of and great to work hard for.” 

The players picked up on the crowd energy as well.

“We serve better here, we play better here, with our crowd, with our DJ,” sophomore setter Damla Gunes said. “(The) hype is good, so awesome.” 

Gunes set a season high six points and three aces in this game and set up her teammates for some great plays throughout the game. 

Outside hitters, sophomore Ginevra Giovagnoni and graduate student Aryanah Diaz also both had steller games, scoring a plethora of points for the Bobcats and making the setters’ jobs much easier. Giovagnoni set a season high for herself with three aces and both of the they also defended well, both recording season high’s with two blocks each. 

Robinson also discussed this game being the first one where there are photos of the team on the walls from last season. 

“We just started going through the photos that we had in stock from last year,” Robinson said. “It was an opportunity to take something special to us, those photos, I think say a lot about who we are, it was just an opportunity to take those special things and display them to you guys, our fans.”

There were times when the Bobcats did have to battle through some adversity, especially when Manhattan started off the second set up 4-0 and when Quinnipiac called a timeout, down 9-6 in that same set. The second set also ended close with a final score of 25-20. 

After a lost coaches challenge by Quinnipiac at the beginning of the third set, the team channeled its energy into a strong third and final set to send the Bobcats to victory.

Quinnipiac will look to continue this type of play in its next game against Saint Peter’s on Saturday at 1 p.m. back at Burt Kahn Court.  
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Fifth-year forward Brage Aasen bends over in struggle during a MAAC match.
Quinnipiac shutout in emotional 1-0 loss to Marist, remains winless through four MAAC games
Quinnipiac womens soccer closes its MAAC regular season slate with three of its four final games on the road.
Six different Bobcats score in 6-1 victory over Marist
The Quinnipiac student section cheer on the men’s hockey team against Boston College, a game where tickets ranged up to $300 for standing room only access.
Inflated ticket prices define men’s hockey’s season opener
Senior transfer goaltender Vinny Duplessis makes one of his 21 saves in Saturday’s overtime loss to Boston College.
New talent shines in Quinnipiac men's hockey debuts
Channel 3 partners with Quinnipiac Athletics to offer new outlet for student-produced content
Channel 3 partners with Quinnipiac Athletics to offer new outlet for student-produced content
The Bobcats mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold holds up his national champion ring to the crowd prior to the start of the teams season opener at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Rand Pecknold discusses banner ceremony, previewing golf’s local event
More in Volleyball
Sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, 16, of the Bobcats poises to spike the ball during the teams 3-1 loss against Fairfield University on Friday, October 7, 2023 at Alumni Hall in Fairfield, CT.
Quinnipiac volleyball’s undefeated start to MAAC play ends in 3-1 loss to Fairfield
Head coach Kyle Robinson is leading the Bobcats to their best MAAC start since 2016.
Quinnipiac volleyball’s undefeated start to MAAC play seems too good to be true
Quinnipiac rugby moves to 2-2 after a 22-17 win over Sacred Heart Saturday.
Bobcat Report: Rugby wins cleanly in messy conditions, Emerson Jarvis’ early impact, volleyball’s historic conference start
The Quinnipiac volleyball team comes together after a play against Iona on Sept. 30, 2023.
A look at Quinnipiac volleyball's momentus fourth set vs. Iona
Quinnipiac volleyball continues its five-game roadstand at Iona and Manhattan next weekend.
Quinnipiac tops Siena, remains undefeated in-conference after New York road trip
The Quinnipiac volleyball team remains undefeated in MAAC play following a come from behind 3-2 win at Marist.
Bobcats persevere in Poughkeepsie, complete reverse sweep
About the Contributor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *