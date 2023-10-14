The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
A car passes the $150,000 guard booth Quinnipiac University officials constructed behind the College of Arts and Sciences buildings over the summer to monitor incoming traffic at the facilities entrance.

‘Jeff’ incident reignites Quinnipiac campus safety concerns

2
Members of the ZAKA voluntary emergency services retrieve a body from a street in Nir Am, Israel after partygoers fled a music festival at Kibbutz Re’im on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Photo Contributed to The Chronicle)

‘Be Strong, Be Strong and Be Resolute’: An intimate perspective on the war in Israel and a call for resilience

3
An unidentified trespasser speaks with a Quinnipiac University student on the Mount Carmel Campus quad on Thursday, Oct. 12. The Department of Public Safety was made aware of two trespassers just before 2 p.m., though no officers intervened before the men exited the campus at approximately 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac hit by second trespassing incident in two weeks

4
Bernadette Mele, clinical professor and chair of diagnostic imaging at Quinnipiac University, is serving on a five-person Connecticut task force investigating a statewide radiologic technologist shortage (Photo via Quinnipiac University).

Professor joins CT task force to address radiologic technologist shortage

5
The Quinnipiac student section cheer on the men’s hockey team against Boston College, a game where tickets ranged up to $300 for standing room only access.

Inflated ticket prices define men’s hockey’s season opener

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quillan scores in overtime as Quinnipiac stops AIC on the road

Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor
October 14, 2023
Senior+forward+Travis+Treloar+%28right%29+celebrates+after+scoring+the+game-tying+goal+in+the+dying+minutes+of+regulation+in+Quinnipiac+mens+hockeys+3-2+victory+over+AIC+Friday.
Peyton McKenzie
Senior forward Travis Treloar (right) celebrates after scoring the game-tying goal in the dying minutes of regulation in Quinnipiac men’s hockey’s 3-2 victory over AIC Friday.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — It took 31 shots and two game-tying goals, but after 60 minutes and some change, Quinnipiac men’s hockey left MassMutual Arena in Springfield with its first victory of its title-defense campaign, 3-2 in overtime over AIC Friday. 

Junior forward Jacob Quillan played hero once again in the extra frame. He baited Yellowjackets freshman netminder Nils Wallstrom out of position and potted the puck in an empty net to seal the victory. 

“I think (AIC) got caught on (the ice) for a little bit there so we were just trying to possess the puck and hopefully they broke down,” Quillan said. “(Davis Pennington) made a nice pass to me, two guys went to him, made a nice backdoor pass and I made a move and scored.”

It was the third time the Bobcats have gone to overtime in as many games this season, an early lesson in adversity, but also capitalizing on chances when they come. 

“It’s all relative,” head coach Rand Pecknold said. “We were down in both games, it’s good we came back but it’d be nice to get a 6-1 win. But you just take what comes in front of you, I do like the way the guys battled.”

Despite being outshot 17-7 and vastly out possessed thus far in the game, AIC struck first midway through the second period. Sophomore forward Josh Barnes cut wide into the offensive zone and just snuck the puck between Bobcats senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis’ right shoulder and the bar to give the Yellow Jackets the lead. 

Quinnipiac outshot its Atlantic Hockey foes by nearly double in the game, but its quality of shots left it playing catch up on the scoreboard. 

“We had a lot of good chances and we just kind of shot it into the goalie,” Pecknold said. “I thought he was really good, but I just think we didn’t capitalize on our chances. We shot a lot of pucks low. Butterfly goalies, it’s hard to beat them low post.”

Graduate student defenseman Jayden Lee equalized with a seeing-eye point shot early in the third period, but the Yellow Jackets stung right back.

Graduate student forward Logan Jenuwine delivered a beautiful pass while falling on the doorstep to graduate student forward Blake Wells, who collected his first goal of the year to retake the lead. 

Down a goal, playing four-on-four with under four minutes to play, Pecknold called a timeout and pulled Duplessis for the extra attacker, which — as it so often does for him — paid off.

Quillan centered a puck into traffic and crashed the net alongside senior forward Travis Treloar. The pair stabbed at the puck until Treloar eventually shoved it across the goal line.

“Our thought was just getting a lot of pucks to the net,” Treloar said. “(Quillan) made a nice play over to me and I just tried to jam at it as lost as I could until the whistle blew and luckily it went in.”

Treloar, an Ohio State transfer, joined the Bobcats’ top line for the evening with junior forward Collin Graf out of the lineup with an injury. Graf’s absence forced some notable line shifts on paper, but on the ice, the players adapted quickly. 

“Put me on a line with anyone on this team, I’ll be very fortunate,” Treloar said. “Put me on the wing or center, I’m comfortable in both, but obviously (Quillan) and (Sam Lipkin) are really high-end players.”

Building off Friday’s win, Quinnipiac is back in action on its home ice against the Yellow Jackets Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Quinnipiac rugby moves to 3-2 on the season, scoring 44 combined points in its last two games.
Quinnipiac rugby halts Army advance for the five-point win
Graduate student forward Stella Tegtmeier recorded three shots in a 2-1 loss to No. 7 Liberty on Friday.
Fourth quarter loss to No. 7 Liberty slows Quinnipiac field hockey’s postseason hopes
An unidentified trespasser speaks with a Quinnipiac University student on the Mount Carmel Campus quad on Thursday, Oct. 12. The Department of Public Safety was made aware of two trespassers just before 2 p.m., though no officers intervened before the men exited the campus at approximately 3 p.m.
Quinnipiac hit by second trespassing incident in two weeks
Members of the ZAKA voluntary emergency services retrieve a body from a street in Nir Am, Israel after partygoers fled a music festival at Kibbutz Re’im on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Photo Contributed to The Chronicle)
‘Be Strong, Be Strong and Be Resolute’: An intimate perspective on the war in Israel and a call for resilience
The Quinnipiac student section cheer on the men’s hockey team against Boston College, a game where tickets ranged up to $300 for standing room only access.
Inflated ticket prices define men’s hockey’s season opener
A car passes the $150,000 guard booth Quinnipiac University officials constructed behind the College of Arts and Sciences buildings over the summer to monitor incoming traffic at the facilities entrance.
‘Jeff’ incident reignites Quinnipiac campus safety concerns
More in Ice Hockey
Senior transfer goaltender Vinny Duplessis makes one of his 21 saves in Saturday’s overtime loss to Boston College.
New talent shines in Quinnipiac men's hockey debuts
The Bobcats mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold holds up his national champion ring to the crowd prior to the start of the teams season opener at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Rand Pecknold discusses banner ceremony, previewing golf’s local event
Kate Villeneuve (21) shoots in Quinnipiacs win over the Maine Black Bears on Sept. 30.
Bobcats remain undefeated, take down UNH 3-1
Quinnipiac raises a national championship banner celebrating its 2022-23 title-winning team before a game against Boston College on Oct. 7.
Wounded Quinnipiac comes up just short against Boston College on banner night
Between regular season and exhibition, Quinnipiac womens hockey begins the 2023-24 campaign with seven straight games against Hockey East opponents.
Bobcats snag OT win over UNH to stay undefeated
Quinnipiac mens hockey preview: line projections and schedule analysis
Quinnipiac men's hockey preview: line projections and schedule analysis
More in Sports
Sophomore setter Damla Gunes, 18, of the Bobcats holds up the number one with her finger while celebrating a kill with her teammates during their 3-1 loss against Fairfield University on Friday, October 7, 2023 at Alumni Hall in Fairfield, CT.
Quinnipiac returns to winning ways, defeats Manhattan 3-0
Fifth-year forward Brage Aasen bends over in struggle during a MAAC match.
Quinnipiac shutout in emotional 1-0 loss to Marist, remains winless through four MAAC games
Quinnipiac womens soccer closes its MAAC regular season slate with three of its four final games on the road.
Six different Bobcats score in 6-1 victory over Marist
Channel 3 partners with Quinnipiac Athletics to offer new outlet for student-produced content
Channel 3 partners with Quinnipiac Athletics to offer new outlet for student-produced content
Quinnipiac field hockey is 2-2 in Big East play heading into an Oct. 13 battle with Liberty.
Field hockey shuts out Maine 2-0, snaps two-game losing streak
Sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, 16, of the Bobcats poises to spike the ball during the teams 3-1 loss against Fairfield University on Friday, October 7, 2023 at Alumni Hall in Fairfield, CT.
Quinnipiac volleyball’s undefeated start to MAAC play ends in 3-1 loss to Fairfield
About the Contributors
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *