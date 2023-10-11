The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac raises a national championship banner celebrating its 2022-23 title-winning team before a game against Boston College on Oct. 7.

Wounded Quinnipiac comes up just short against Boston College on banner night

2
Nas: Greatest of his generation

Nas: Greatest of his generation

3
The Bobcats mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold holds up his national champion ring to the crowd prior to the start of the teams season opener at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Bobcat Report: Rand Pecknold discusses banner ceremony, previewing golf’s local event

4
Infographic by Peyton McKenzie

Quinnipiac’s 990 filing reveals drop in Olian’s salary, $50M in foreign investments

5
Bluey is making the world a magical place

'Bluey' is making the world a magical place

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Inflated ticket prices define men’s hockey’s season opener

Michael LaRocca and Cat Murphy
October 10, 2023
The+Quinnipiac+student+section+cheer+on+the+men%E2%80%99s+hockey+team+against+Boston+College%2C+a+game+where+tickets+ranged+up+to+%24300+for+standing+room+only+access.%0A
Jack Spiegel
The Quinnipiac student section cheer on the men’s hockey team against Boston College, a game where tickets ranged up to $300 for standing room only access.

Built long before Quinnipiac became a true “hockey school,” M&T Bank Arena’s ice hockey arena fits 3,386 fans at maximum ca- pacity — at least, officially, that is.

But on Oct. 7, 3,700 people — over 300 more than the arena can technically accommodate — filed into the Hamden, Connecticut, rink for the men’s hockey team’s season opener against Boston College.

The last time a men’s hockey game attracted this many spectators to the bank was seven-and-a-half years ago, when 3,696 people came to watch the Bobcats take down Yale in February 2016.

And while last Saturday’s game against the Eagles was no crowd-favorite “Beat Yale” game, the game held a different allure — it was the first time the Bobcats have taken the ice as the defending NCAA Division I nation- al champions since winning it all in April.

“This is the biggest game of the year be- sides the Yale game, and we’re really looking forward to it,” said Emily Balboni pregame, a senior software engineering major and a member of the Quinnipiac Pep Band. “We’re excited to show the student body what we’re here for.”

Quinnipiac officials were slated to do on that overcast October evening what no one in the small Connecticut college’s nearly 100- year history had ever done before: hoist a NCAA national championship banner high onto the arena’s back wall.

Thousands of spectators crowded the arena to watch Quinnipiac officials forever memorialize the underdog team — so unknown to most of the nation that play-by-play announcers required pronunciation guides — with a bright yellow national title banner.

“It’s an exciting night — the banner, the whole deal,” Hamden resident and season ticket-holder Don Barese said. “This town is a hockey town, all around.”

Even Boston College fans expressed their excitement to be in attendance.

“Couldn’t start with a better matchup than playing the defending national champion,” said Hingham, Massachusetts, native Doug Farrington.

Several hundred other fans who could not attend the game — which coincided with Bobcat Weekend — attended a watch party on the Mount Carmel Campus. The watch party’s turn-out was so unexpectedly high, in fact, that university officials had to move the event from the quad to the Recreation and Wellness Center.

But for some fans who managed to get inside the arena, attending the banner-raising game proved to be a rather expensive outing.

There are two main ways to purchase tickets to Quinnipiac sporting events at M&T Bank Arena: on the Quinnipiac Ticket Central and via third-party ticket resale marketplaces.

The university’s ticket portal offers students the opportunity to claim one free student ticket per person and buy additional individual tickets for $25 each. On TicketSmarter, the university’s approved ticket reseller — and on other third- party ticket sites like StubHub and Ticketmas- ter — those $25 tickets tend to sell for double, triple or even quadruple that amount.

Six days before Saturday’s game, on Oct. 1, university officials conducted a special ticket release to provide Quinnipiac students the op- portunity to attend the game.

Officials announced the special release in a university-wide email on Sept. 28 and reminded students in a follow-up email at 11:50 a.m. on Oct. 1, 10 minutes before the noon release.

Isabella Chambers, a junior nursing ma- jor and president of QU Spirit, said even the famed Teletubbies were not exempt from the stressful student ticket process.

“I just had the portal open right at noon and made sure that I got the ticket,” said Chambers, who dressed as the green Teletubby for Saturday’s game. “Then I had to find who else had tickets so that they could Teletubby.”

Amid the campus ticket scramble, junior nursing major Camille Flayhan had to ask a friend to get her a ticket while she was driving.

“I mean, it was stressful,” Flayhan said. “Everyone hyped it up so much — it was fine.” But once those tickets were gone, they were gone. And for a game as monumental as Saturday’s, tickets were reselling online for well over $100.

One ticket holder took to Vivid Seats, another third-party ticket resale site, an hour before puck drop to list their tickets to the season opener for $937 each.

And, as always, some students took to anonymous social media platform YikYak in the hours before the game to sell — or beg for — tickets to the game.

But for every post advertising a game ticket, there were two posts criticizing stu- dents for reselling their free tickets at outra- geously marked-up prices.

“I know kids spending $150,” one user wrote in an anonymous post to the Quinnipiac YikYak. “Shit’s actual robbery. Prison.”

Others took to the anonymous posting platform in an attempt to dissuade students from buying the resale tickets.

“PLEASE EVERYONE DO NOT BUY STUDENT TICKETS FROM ANYONE,” one user wrote in an Oct. 7 post on the platform. “YOU’RE GIVING IDIOTS FREE MONEY.”

Several posters, though, did not blame the ticket sellers so much as they did the buyers.

“You guys are ridiculous for selling student tickets you got for free but you’re even more ridiculous if you actually pay,” one post read.

In a post that garnered a lot of attention on the platform, one user put on blast students who paid hundreds of dollars for tickets their sellers got for free.

“If you buy a FREE student ticket for 200 DOLLARS there’s actually something wrong with you,” the user wrote.

Some students said ticket prices deterred them from even attempting to attend the ban- ner-raising game.

“I just felt that it would be impossible to get a ticket, so I didn’t really try,” said Ryan Ziaks, a junior English major. “I know that students would drive the price up, and it just wouldn’t be worth it.”

But the notion of overpriced resale tickets was somewhat lost on season ticket holders like Barese.

“I haven’t thought about (the ticket prices) because we just get our season tickets,” Barese said. “I haven’t missed a home game in 10 years.”

And for a game of this magnitude, Barese said he thought the high ticket prices made sense. “When people want to come, they pay,” Barese said. “It’s like anything else.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
A car passes the $150,000 guard booth Quinnipiac University officials constructed behind the College of Arts and Sciences buildings over the summer to monitor incoming traffic at the facilities entrance.
‘Jeff’ incident reignites Quinnipiac campus safety concerns
Senior transfer goaltender Vinny Duplessis makes one of his 21 saves in Saturday’s overtime loss to Boston College.
New talent shines in Quinnipiac men's hockey debuts
Photo contributed by Jack Spiegel
How old is too old to serve?
Olian, Mattel CEO talk business in a Barbie world
Olian, Mattel CEO talk business in a Barbie world
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is explosive chaos
'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie' is explosive chaos
The Bobcats mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold holds up his national champion ring to the crowd prior to the start of the teams season opener at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Rand Pecknold discusses banner ceremony, previewing golf’s local event
More in Ice Hockey
Kate Villeneuve (21) shoots in Quinnipiacs win over the Maine Black Bears on Sept. 30.
Bobcats remain undefeated, take down UNH 3-1
Quinnipiac raises a national championship banner celebrating its 2022-23 title-winning team before a game against Boston College on Oct. 7.
Wounded Quinnipiac comes up just short against Boston College on banner night
Between regular season and exhibition, Quinnipiac womens hockey begins the 2023-24 campaign with seven straight games against Hockey East opponents.
Bobcats snag OT win over UNH to stay undefeated
Quinnipiac mens hockey preview: line projections and schedule analysis
Quinnipiac men's hockey preview: line projections and schedule analysis
(Connor Coar, Aidan Sheedy, Jason Bupp/Chronicle; Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)
ECAC Hockey preview: Quinnipiac a step ahead of peers
Sophomore forward Madison Chantler celebrates with teammates after junior forward Maya Labads goal on Sept. 30
Black bears don't bite
More in Sports
Channel 3 partners with Quinnipiac Athletics to offer new outlet for student-produced content
Channel 3 partners with Quinnipiac Athletics to offer new outlet for student-produced content
Quinnipiac field hockey is 2-2 in Big East play heading into an Oct. 13 battle with Liberty.
Field hockey shuts out Maine 2-0, snaps two-game losing streak
Sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, 16, of the Bobcats poises to spike the ball during the teams 3-1 loss against Fairfield University on Friday, October 7, 2023 at Alumni Hall in Fairfield, CT.
Quinnipiac volleyball’s undefeated start to MAAC play ends in 3-1 loss to Fairfield
With its 18th-straight loss to UConn, Quinnipiac falls to 4-6 losing four out of its last five.
Bobcats lose second-straight game in 3-2 OT battle with UConn
The Bobcats remain undefeated in the MAAC, winning four-straight to open the conference slate.
Bobcats earn gritty 3-1 win over Fairfield
Head coach Kyle Robinson is leading the Bobcats to their best MAAC start since 2016.
Quinnipiac volleyball’s undefeated start to MAAC play seems too good to be true
About the Contributors
Michael LaRocca, Opinion Editor
Cat Murphy, News Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *