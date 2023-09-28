Public Safety searching QU campus for ‘suspicious person’

Quinnipiac University Public Safety officers are searching the Mount Carmel Campus for an unidentified male as of 3 p.m. Thursday after a student reported witnessing suspicious activity in the Center for Communications and Engineering building.

“We received a report today around 1 p.m. from a student who said an unidentified male was going into classrooms in CCE on the Mount Carmel Campus to sell tickets to a New York comedy show,” Chief of Public Safety Tony Reyes wrote in an email to students Thursday afternoon.

The individual, according to the student’s report, said his name was Jeff and claimed to represent the “Quinnipiac Activities Club,” a nonexistent organization.

“The student said he believed the male was attempting to scam him and the other students and used a tap system device to take credit card payments,” Reyes wrote.

The student described the suspicious individual as a white male with curly brown hair and a beard, Reyes said. The individual is reportedly wearing a teal shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and a backpack.

Reyes encouraged students to contact the Department of Public Safety at (203) 582-6200 with any information regarding the suspicious individual.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.