The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

“For the Ambitious” Quinnipiac unveils new campaign of the century

Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
October 26, 2024
Tripp Menhall

Quinnipiac University and Office of Development and Alumni Affairs announced Saturday “For the Ambitious: A Campaign for the Next Century” — the first comprehensive fundraising campaign in the school’s history — aiming to raise $160 million for the university and its students. 

“We are heading into the next century of what Quinnipiac wants to become,” said Nick Wormley, vice president for development and alumni affairs. “Always looking at students and determining what their needs are is the No. 1 priority, so if we look at the campaign it really stemmed from the last five to six years of (President Judy) Olian being here and really talking about this ambitious campus that we have.”

The university hopes to allocate the goal amount across four different sectors — $55 million for building students’ scholarships and financial aid, $30 million for advancing faculty excellence and leadership, $50 million for launching innovative programs and $25 million for investing in capital projects. 

Nick Wormley, vp for development and alumni affairs shares information about the new campaign in an interview with the student media. (Tripp Menhall)

“We certainly engage alumni, parents, students from California to Boston in that philanthropic process,” Wormley ‘02 said. “College tuition is not cheap, what we are trying to do is make sure that our alumni and our families and even our community members can provide an experience to the students and we don’t have to raise costs.”

$78 million was already raised according to the campaign’s website. 

Quinnipiac has had the second best retention rate since 2012 this past year, in fall 2023 it was at 89%, according to John Morgan, associate vice president for public affairs. 

“Just over 60% of incoming students said that Quinnipiac was their first choice, so knowing that students want to come here is what really is driving the campaign,” Wormley said. 

Anyone can easily donate through the link at the campaign’s website, with pre-set amounts of $20.25, $50, $100, $500, $1,000 or $2,500; or set their own amount; choose where the donation should be targeted and choose their affiliation. Payments are accepted through Venmo, PayPal or ApplePay directly on the website. 

This story will be updated.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
(Photo contributed by Miguel Fuentes, North Atlantic States Regional Council representative)
Demonstrators raise awareness about illegitimate sub-contractors working on The SITE
Quinnipiac student arrested after a reported bomb threat
Quinnipiac student arrested after a reported bomb threat
Quinnipiac University Public Safety, the Hamden Police Department and the Regional Bomb Squad investigate a pipe bomb threat in Carl Hansen Student center on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.
Suspect apprehended after a reported bomb threat
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian speaks to observers prior to being presented with a Sustainability Achievement on Monday Nov. 13, 2023 at Quinnipiac's North Haven Campus.
President Olian to step down at the end of the academic year
Quinnipiac’s two highest-ranking women of color resign days apart amid string of administrative turnover
Quinnipiac’s two highest-ranking women of color resign days apart amid string of administrative turnover
A swastika and other anti-Jewish hate symbols carved into a bathroom stall in M&T Bank Arena on Feb. 27. Vandalism accounted for 40% of campus crimes in February.
Quinnipiac officials, Hamden police investigating on-campus antisemitic vandalism for third time in three months
More in Featured
Freshman forward Tyler Borgula celebrates after scoring against UNH on Oct. 25.
Men’s hockey dominates UNH in 8-2 win
Senior midfielder Noe Cabezas prepares to take a free kick against St. Bonaventure on Oct. 17.
Men's soccer falls to Manhattan
Sophomore midfielder Anna Bean prepares to throw the ball in against Sacred Heart on Sept. 7.
Women's soccer back in win column after bout with Mount St. Mary's
Bobcat Challenge raises over $1M for Athletics
Bobcat Challenge raises over $1M for Athletics
From left to right: Sophomore guard Ava Sollenne, junior guard Bri Bowen, senior forward Grace LaBarge and junior forward Ella O'Donnell at the 2024 MAAC Quarterfinals.
Women's basketball ready for next step
Liam Payne tragically passes away at 31 years old in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Oct. 16.
Mourning the loss of One Direction's Liam Payne
More in News
Quinnipiac Athletics announces partnership with Planet Fitness
Quinnipiac Athletics announces partnership with Planet Fitness
Public Safety’s ‘Shelter in Place’ drill hopes to prepare students for emergencies
Public Safety’s ‘Shelter in Place’ drill hopes to prepare students for emergencies
Dr. Kate Manne speaks about misogyny during the Alfred P. Stiernotte lecture on Oct. 17.
Cornell Professor educates Quinnipiac students on misogyny
Eric Marrapodi and Mary Snow talking at the Critical Conversations event on Friday, Oct. 18.
Quinnipiac alumn, NPR VP emphasizes importance of media in upcoming elections
Police department badges on display at the Public Safety building.
Public Safety opens its doors to students
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian was hit by a pickup truck while visiting Arizona.
President Judy Olian injured in cycling accident
About the Contributors
Alexandra Martinakova
Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
Tripp Menhall
Tripp Menhall, Creative Director