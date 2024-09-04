Suspect apprehended after a reported bomb threat

A suspect is in custody after a bomb threat at Quinnipiac University Wednesday afternoon.



Officials from the Quinnipiac University’s Department of Public Safety, Hamden Police Department and Regional Bomb Squad investigated a reported bomb threat in the Carl Hansen Student Center at around 2 p.m.

The New Haven Bomb Squad found no bomb and President Judy Olian announced just after 6 p.m. that the suspect has been “apprehended.”

“Our emergency planning, along with terrific collaboration between Public Safety and Hamden Police, resulted in a quick resolution,” Olian wrote in a university-wide email.

A Quinnipiac student brought the threat to campus’ officials attention after noticing an anonymous post on the social media platform YikYak.

The post read “who ever is on main in the student center dont use the women’s bathroom there is a pipe bomb in there.”

“It immediately sprung our team in action,” said John Morgan, Quinnipiac’s associate vice president for public relations. “We wanted to make sure that the building was evacuated and that nobody had access to it.”

A fire alarm sounded around 2:20 p.m. to evacuate the student center and the adjacent Tator Hall. Public Safety officers repeatedly asked students to move around 15 yards from the building as they roped off the area with caution tape.

Zack Marcario, a first-year, who was in a class in Tator Hall when the building was evacuated said that “everyone was just really confused.”

“We just thought it was a fire drill,” Marcario said. “I guess as we found out it was a bomb threat it got more serious.”

As a precaution, classes scheduled in Tator Hall were moved online for the rest of the day.

The North Haven Bomb Squad entered the student center with four K-9’s approximately an hour after the initial evacuation

The building reopened at 4 p.m. and all services inside resumed normal operations.