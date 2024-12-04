‘One Pill Can Kill’ campaign raises awareness of opioid crisis

Quinnipiac University’s Department of Public Safety committed to bringing awareness about the dangers of counterfeit or illicit drugs that could be laced with deadly substances through the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) created “One Pill Can Kill” in 2021.

“DEA created this campaign to encourage the use of social media to help raise public awareness of a significant nationwide surge in counterfeit pills that are mass-produced in labs, deceptively marketed as legitimate, and are killing Americans at an unprecedented rate,” according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration official website.

“One Pill Can Kill” launched at Quinnipiac in 2022 to help fight the ongoing issue.

The campaign was brought forth at Quinnipiac in response to the tragic death of a 20-year-old senior student in 2021 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

“It was created as part of a broader effort to combat the growing opioid crisis, particularly focusing on fentanyl overdoses, which have been a significant contributor to the rise in drug-related deaths,” wrote senior criminal justice major John Cielo in an email to The Chronicle.

As a Public Safety intern, Cielo works to aid in launching and raising awareness of the initiative and its efforts to the Quinnipiac community.

“We are responsible for supporting the campaign’s outreach efforts and our goal is to ensure that students, faculty and staff are informed about the dangers of counterfeit drugs and fentanyl,” Cielo wrote.

The initiative aims to highlight the deadly consequences that can come from taking only one laced pill. In many cases, they are disguised as medications or recreational drugs.

“The main message is that the use of unregulated pills is extremely risky, and even one pill can be fatal due to the presence of fentanyl or other potent substances,” Cielo wrote.

The inspiration for the campaign came from a significant rise in deaths related to counterfeit prescription pills that contain fentanyl. In a recent test done by the DEA, “5 out of 10 pills tested in 2024 contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is much stronger than heroin.

“In recent years, fentanyl has been increasingly found in street drugs, such as counterfeit prescription pills, heroin, methamphetamine, and even cocaine,” Cielo wrote. “The goal of the campaign is to warn the public that even one pill, potentially unknowingly consumed, could lead to death due to fentanyl’s potency.”

The American Medical Association (AMA) explains that recent data shows, “decreases in drug-related mortality, but as the 2024 report shows, there are many actions that still need to be taken to save lives and improve outcomes for individuals with a substance use disorder or pain.”

The initiative additionally works to fight the spread of misinformation of lack of understanding within younger people who are not aware of the dangers.

Bringing “One Pill Can Kill” on campus not only spreads awareness to students, but also encourages students to take action in fighting the growing crisis.

“By educating students about the risks of taking unregulated pills, the campaign aims to prevent overdose deaths and promote safer choices,” Cielo wrote. “It also provides resources and support for students to better understand the impact of substance misuse. This will help foster a culture of awareness and responsibility, helping to ensure that (Quinnipiac) students are equipped with the knowledge to protect themselves and their peers.”

The initiative’s advertisements can be seen on social media with informative posts, infographics and testimonials about the dangers of fentanyl-laced pills.

They also host workshops and presentations featuring experts educating the public of the risks and dangers. The campaign utilizes posts, flyers and QR codes for links to additional information as well as support services.

Not only does the campaign have a great impact on the Quinnipiac community, but it is fulfilling for all those involved.

“Being a part of the ‘One Pill Can Kill’ campaign has been a meaningful and impactful experience, as it feels rewarding to contribute to such an important cause that directly addresses the safety and well-being of our peers at Quinnipiac,” Cielo wrote. “From this experience, I will take away a deeper understanding of the opioid crisis and the importance of community involvement in raising awareness to prevent future tragedies.”