International business honors society instated at Quinnipiac

Graduate student AJ Newth established a Quinnipiac chapter of the international business honors society, Beta Gamma Sigma.

The international society, established in 1913, accepts the top 5-10% of business students at universities across the world. The students are invited via email every February if they reach the required 3.85 GPA.

“Since 1919, Beta Gamma Sigma has been the only recognized Honor Business Society by the AACSB, the accreditation body for business Schools. The Business School at Quinnipiac University earned AACSB accreditation in 2000,” said Professor Mohammad Elahee, chair of International Business department and the chapter’s advisor.

Quinnipiac has had a chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma for 24 years, however, there has never been on-campus activity. Members only received chords at graduation, but there were not any events for student engagement.

Newth is a 3+1 graduate student with a bachelor’s degree in international business and data analytics and president of the on-campus chapter. She is working to give recognition to the talented students through various on-campus events.

“We’re looking to honor those students that work so hard to get into the society and have that really high GPA,” Newth said. “And the goal of getting into BGS and having that chapter on campus is going to be to not only build students that are really academically smart, but also engaged when it comes to being involved in the community.”

Newth was involved in more than six organizations during her undergraduate years. However, when entering her graduate year, she was looking to get involved on campus again.

“I was kind of looking for a challenge, this was a really good option for me,” Newth said. “I was approached by Professor Mohammad Elahee (chair of International Business department), and he kind of said, ‘You know we have Beta Gamma Sigma, students don’t really know what it is, and there’s just so many opportunities to do cool things with the organization.’”

Newth then assembled an executive board of fellow business students that she knew could take on the challenge alongside her.

“The president and I worked together to formulate our executive board for BGS, and we are both incredibly proud of everyone’s performance so far,” said Sana Quadri, vice president and sophomore international business economics major. “I also assist in reaching out to and meeting individuals who can help the on-campus chapter thrive in the future.”

Though still in the early stages, Newth has already seen collaboration within her team.

“Even though I’m president and somebody else is a secretary, I don’t really believe in having a hierarchical structure within the (organization),” Newth said. “Everybody’s opinion matters. If anybody has cool ideas, throw them out there. It’s really great to work with a group of girls that are so dedicated to getting this off the ground and up and running.”

As the on-campus chapter is just beginning, Newth and the e-board are still in the planning stages but have several goals for the year.

Newth is organizing networking and career development events, guest speakers and community service initiatives. She is also interested in hosting a brunch networking event or a career fair for members.

“We want to basically create a very well-rounded student,” Newth said.

She is also in the early stages of hosting an information session for business students to raise awareness for the program and spark interest.

As for speakers, Newth is hoping to bring in professors that will benefit the program, as well as a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Board of Trustees for an information session.

The e-board will also keep students informed through social media. Jadyn Fleischhacker, a graduate student in the 3+1 BS/MBA program and public relation and communications chair, is doing so through Instagram and LinkedIn. Fleischhacker creates posts about events and necessary information.

Fleischhacker is also using social media platforms to build a community between students, the e-board and other on-campus educational societies.

“I think my position itself will benefit students by providing them with important information that is available at their fingertips,” Fleischhacker said. “I feel that the society itself will benefit students by providing them with the necessary leadership they need. Getting help from students in the same program and hearing their experiences is very beneficial for undergraduates. The events we plan to put on for members will also give opportunities they may not receive if they weren’t a member.”

Newth is also looking to create student-to-student mentoring within the program, mirroring the bigs and little relationships that exist in Greek life.

“We’re looking to have seniors and grad students mentor individuals that are sophomores and juniors, to create a sense of community within the organization,” Newth said. “While there are other majors with similar societies, Beta Gamma Sigma is the first to be brought onto (Quinnipiac) to my knowledge.”

In creating this chapter, Newth hopes it will inspire other societies to do the same.

“I’m hoping that having an on-campus chapter for the business school is kind of a stepping stone for other majors as well,” Newth said. “Because I think what we’re trying to accomplish, everybody and every other major would hope to accomplish the same thing.”

Newth and the e-board are working to honor all of the hard work of business students and help them network for their careers.

“I think it’s going to be really great to see which students come out of their shells a bit, to be able to meet other students and hear from them, and mentor others. I was in their shoes a couple years ago, so I look forward to helping students by being the person I wish I had when I was their age,” Newth said.