Quinnipiac student arrested after a reported bomb threat

Hamden Police Department arrested a Quinnipiac student Wednesday after a reported bomb threat evacuated the Carl Hansen Student Center.

The Hamden Police’s Sept. 4 arrest log indicates that officers charged Nkemakonam Okafor, 22, with breach of peace to the first degree for his post on the anonymous social media platform YikYak.

According to the department’s Sept. 5 news release, the Quinnipiac student admitted to posting the bomb threat online, which read “who ever is on main in the student center don’t use the women’s bathroom there is a pipe bomb in there.”

The New Haven Bomb Squad responded to the scene and found no explosives.

Okafor was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

His arraignment is set at Meriden Superior Court on Sept. 20.