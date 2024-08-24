The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

President Olian to step down at the end of the academic year

Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
August 23, 2024
Peyton McKenzie
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian speaks to observers prior to being presented with a Sustainability Achievement on Monday Nov. 13, 2023 at Quinnipiac’s North Haven Campus.

Quinnipiac’s President Judy Olian announced Friday morning her decision to step down from her function at the end of the 2024-25 academic year. 

In a university-wide email, Olian stated that it “was a difficult and emotional decision.” 

“Timing for such decisions is never ideal,” Olian wrote. “There is always more to do, plans that are not yet completed.”

Olian, selected unanimously by Quinnipiac’s Search Committee in 2018, served six years as the university’s first female president after former President’s John Lahey’s retirement. 

During her tenure, wide corporate partnerships, such as with Hartford HealthCare, impacted faculty research and teaching opportunities, student learning and immersions and the range of services Quinnipiac delivers, according to a press release statement from John Morgan, associate vice president for public relations. 

“Over the past six years, we have made substantial progress because of our work together,” Olian wrote, citing the “unprecedented challenges of teaching and living with a pandemic” as well as new academic programs, new buildings and various sports accomplishments, such as men’s hockey’s national championship win. 

“There are many reasons for all of us to be bursting with pride,” she wrote. “These accomplishments were achieved because of the collective power of the Bobcat family.”

With her final year still ahead, Olian is committed to “sprinting to the finish line” and upholding the “University of the Future.”

“I plan on a full and busy year ahead in continuing to advance our plans through the finish line,” Olian wrote. “We have much to accomplish, and I am committed to assuring the strongest possible transition to my successor.”

She noted that the Board of Trustees will soon communicate details about the national search process for the next president of Quinnipiac. 

“Judy Olian’s leadership has been transformative,” Chuck Saia, chair of Quinnipiac’s Board of Trustees wrote in the press release statement. “Her vision and dedication have propelled Quinnipiac to new heights, and her impact will be felt for many years. We are confident that we will find a leader who can build on the strong foundation (Olian) has established.”

Olian’s future plans include continued service on nonprofit and corporate boards. She currently chairs the Division I Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, co-chairs AdvanceCT and serves on boards of Ares Management, United Therapeutics and Mattel. 

Olian and her husband plan to “maintain a presence in Connecticut” and “remain very engaged” with the university. 

