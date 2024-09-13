The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Demonstrators raise awareness about illegitimate sub-contractors working on The SITE

Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
September 13, 2024

Informational demonstrators from the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters gathered in front of the New Road Entrance on Quinnipiac University’s Mount Carmel Campus Friday to bring awareness to the illegitimate sub-contractors on the new academic building South Quad project.

“Quinnipiac University leadership and the prime contractor on the job, FIP Construction, are allowing an illegitimate subcontractor to cheat workers and the system for profit,” according to a media advisory from the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. “They must be held accountable and take action to ensure all workers are paid and protected according to the law and basic human rights.”

FIP Construction Inc., the prime constructor on the project, is using GDS Construction Corp. to install the framing and drywall on The SITE (science, innovation, technology and exploration). 

However, GDS is currently under investigation by the Connecticut’s Department of Labour Wage and Hour Division for wage theft, and possible unemployment, tax and insurance fraud, according to a flier handed out by demonstrators. 

Demonstrators handed out fliers to everyone who stopped or passed by. (Alexandra Martinakova)

“Through engaging with workers on the site we found that for several weeks these workers went working on the project 46 hours a week, cash under the table,” said Miguel Fuentes, NASRCC representative and a Quinnipiac parent. “No worker’s compensation, no taxes, no family leave or overtime that they were entitled to by law. Legitimate contractors who abide by all the rules lost the opportunity to work on this project because they were undercut by a cheating contractor and we are exposing that to the public.”

Fuentes said that their goal is to make the students, faculty and public aware and to “discourage this kind of behavior.” 

“Everyone can arrive at their own opinion, we just simply want to give them the facts,” Fuentes said. 

He continued that the council has warned FIP years ago about hiring corporations like GDS.  

GDS Principal Joseph Squillacote refused to provide any statement on the matter.

“(The construction) is inherently dangerous already, but when you don’t even know who’s here, that’s problematic,” Fuentes said. “God forbid something happens, who’re you gonna hold accountable? That makes me feel very uneasy as a Quinnipiac parent.” 

About 15 demonstrators stood outside the campus for around two hours, with sirens and signs and a “fat cat” inflatable.

They plan on returning for a few hours every day next week.  

John Morgan, Quinnipiac’s associate vice president for public relations, directed The Chronicle to FIP for any further comments. 

FIP has not yet responded to attempts from The Chronicle for a statement. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Alexandra Martinakova
North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Representatives Jacquelin Mcgurn from Massachussetts (left) and Catherine Pena from Rhode Island (center) said that the corporation misclassifies the workers as cleaners, which is a lower paying job and committs wage theft by paying the workers outside of payroll.
