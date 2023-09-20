Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse assistant Casey Eidenshink promoted to associate head coach

Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse promoted assistant coach Casey Eidenshink to associate head coach, head coach Mason Poli announced on Wednesday.

“We are very excited to announce the promotion of Casey Eidenshink to Associate Head Coach,” Poli wrote in a Sept. 20 press release. “Casey has been an integral part of this program since his arrival to Hamden.”

Eidenshink joined the Bobcats staff back in 2019 and has helped the team record 13 wins in his four seasons as an assistant coach. This came after spending two years as an assistant coach for the men’s program at his alma mater Lehigh.

“His loyalty and dedication to the players and staff have made a tremendous impact in all areas of our program,” Poli wrote. “Casey’s dedication and commitment to Quinnipiac made this an easy decision.”

The team is coming off a 7-6 season with one of the best offenses in the MAAC. Quinnipiac scored 12.68 goals per game and 7.69 assists per game, both conference bests.