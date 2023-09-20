The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac field hockey beat Bryant on Sept. 9, despite a lengthly weather delay.

Bobcat Report: Field hockey’s weather delays are perfect for ‘Just Dance’

2
‘X’ will always be Twitter to me

‘X’ will always be Twitter to me

3
Two years later, former QU hockey player Neil Breen finds clarity in recovery from the sports lasting impact on the brain

Two years later, former QU hockey player Neil Breen finds clarity in recovery from the sport's lasting impact on the brain

4
Bluey is making the world a magical place

'Bluey' is making the world a magical place

5
Quinnipiac womens soccer restarts MAAC play on Sept. 23 against Canisius.

Quinnipiac women’s soccer falls to .500 after two-goal loss to Princeton

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse assistant Casey Eidenshink promoted to associate head coach

Michael Petitto, Staff Writer
September 20, 2023
Mens+lacrosse+promoted+Casey+Eidenshink+from+assistant+coach+to+associate+head+coach+on+Sept.+20.
Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics
Men’s lacrosse promoted Casey Eidenshink from assistant coach to associate head coach on Sept. 20.

Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse promoted assistant coach Casey Eidenshink to associate head coach, head coach Mason Poli announced on Wednesday.

“We are very excited to announce the promotion of Casey Eidenshink to Associate Head Coach,” Poli wrote in a Sept. 20 press release. “Casey has been an integral part of this program since his arrival to Hamden.”

Eidenshink joined the Bobcats staff back in 2019 and has helped the team record 13 wins in his four seasons as an assistant coach. This came after spending two years as an assistant coach for the men’s program at his alma mater Lehigh.

“His loyalty and dedication to the players and staff have made a tremendous impact in all areas of our program,” Poli wrote. “Casey’s dedication and commitment to Quinnipiac made this an easy decision.” 

The team is coming off a 7-6 season with one of the best offenses in the MAAC. Quinnipiac scored 12.68 goals per game and 7.69 assists per game, both conference bests.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling alum Taylor Johnson made the American Ninja Warrior Finals this past summer.
Bobcat Report: Quinnipiac Ninja Warrior
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.
Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes
Quinnipiac SAAC honored outstanding student-athletes during its fifth-annual event Friday night.
Quinnipiac SAAC announces 2022-23 Boomie Awards
Quinnipiac womens lacrosse ends the season with a record of 10-8.
Fairfield tops Quinnipiac 14-7 in MAAC semifinals, stays undefeated against Bobcats all-time
The Quinnipiac womens lacrosse team won its first postseason game in program history Saturday.
Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse wins first MAAC postseason game in program history, defeats Canisius 10-4
Quinnipiac mens lacrosse ends the season with a record of 7-7.
Marist pummels men’s lacrosse by double digits in first round of MAAC tournament
More in Sports
The Bobcats head into MAAC play under .500, including two straight losses.
Quinnipiac wraps up non-conference play with 2-0 defeat at Columbia
Kyle Robinson (right), pictured on Dec. 2, 2022, coaching then-sophomore libero Faavae Kimsel Moe during Quinnipiac volleyballs NCAA Tournament match against Wisconsin.
‘One of the biggest families in the world’: Stories from the life and career of Kyle Robinson
Nina Klein is currently 3-2 since taking over as Quinnipiacs head coach on April 28.
A three-time national champion as a player, Nina Klein is building a legacy on the sideline at Quinnipiac
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey begins the regular season on Sept. 29 against Maine.
Quinnipiac women’s hockey enters pivotal season with high hopes
Quinnipiac field hockey beat Bryant on Sept. 9, despite a lengthly weather delay.
Bobcat Report: Field hockey’s weather delays are perfect for ‘Just Dance’
The Quinnipiac volleyball team celebrates starting MAAC play 2-0 after defeating Canisius in straight sets.
Quinnipiac starts first weekend of MAAC play 2-0, beats Canisius in straight sets

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *