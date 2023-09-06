The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
The New York Knicks accused former Quinnipiac University men’s basketball player Ikechukwu Azotam of sharing confidential team information with the Toronto Raptors.

Former QU basketball player named in major NBA lawsuit

2
Jennifer Brown, dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Law, will return to the classroom as a tenured law professor in the spring of 2025 after stepping down as dean in June 2024.

Law school dean becomes third QU dean in nine months to announce intention to step down

3
Quinnipiac University unveiled more than 1,000 package lockers on the Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses after reconstructing its campus mail systems over the summer to reduce student wait times.

‘You Have Mail’: Quinnipiac overhauls campus mail system, installs smart package lockers

4
A quiet lounge sign, as seen on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, can be seen outside of a repurposed common room, which first-year students will be living in, in The Commons residence hall.

QU moves dozens of students out of lounges, starts semester with eight freshmen still in overflow housing

5
Quinnipiac womens soccer improves to 2-2 on the season with Mondays win.

Quinnipiac brings the heat, downs Stonehill 5-0

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac to keep student centers open overnight due to excessive heat

Cat Murphy, News Editor
September 6, 2023

The student centers on the Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses will remain overnight on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 to provide residential students round-the-clock access to air conditioning, university officials announced Wednesday.

Chief of Public Safety Tony Reyes and Associate Vice President for Facilities Operations Keith Woodward notified students via email at approximately 2:30 p.m. that university officials would not close the university’s Carl Hansen or Rocky Top student centers on Wednesday or Thursday night amid a local heatwave in which temperatures have soared into the 90s.

“Starting tonight and continuing through Friday morning, the university will keep both the Carl Hansen Student Center on the Mount Carmel Campus and the Rocky Top Student Center on the York Hill Campus open around the clock,” Reyes and Woodward wrote. 

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for New Haven County, Connecticut, approximately an hour after Quinnipiac officials announced the university’s plan to keep its student centers open overnight. The advisory will remain in effect in Hamden until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Norbert Ponte Jr., Chartwells’ resident district manager at Quinnipiac, subsequently announced the closure of the Bobcat Den for the remainder of the week.

Please be advised that because of the warm temperatures, the Bobcat Den on the Mount Carmel Campus will be closed for the rest of the day today, Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8, Ponte Jr. wrote in an email to students just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Our plan is to re-open the Bobcat Den on Saturday for its regular schedule of 4 p.m. – 12 midnight.

However, Ponte Jr. said three fresh food stations in Café Q will remain open until 11 p.m. each night the Mount Carmel Campus’ main late-night food station is closed.

Local weather forecasts do not expect temperatures in Hamden — which have remained in the low-90s since Monday — to cool until Friday. 

“We know the weather the last few days has been exceptionally hot, making it challenging for students living in residence halls without air conditioning, especially overnight,” Reyes and Woodward wrote in the email. “Students are welcome to come to both (student centers), which are fully air conditioned, to seek relief from the warm temperatures.” 

University officials also installed air conditioning units in certain study lounges in two traditionally unairconditioned first-year residence halls on the Mount Carmel Campus, Reyes and Woodward said. Air conditioning is now available in three common rooms in the Commons and two lounges in the Ledges.

Non-residential students without access to air conditioning can contact 2-1-1 of Connecticut to locate public cooling centers, Reyes and Woodward wrote. 

Reyes and Woodward said university officials would “continue to carefully monitor the forecast and provide any additional updates as needed.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Quinnipiac University will be implementing traffic changes Tuesday after dozens of students and faculty kicked off the fall semester waiting in traffic while attempting to park in North Lot.
Additional lane to open to ease North Lot traffic buildup
A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Quinnipiac University dorm building Wednesday afternoon, as shown by a photo posted to the @QUBarstool Instagram account.
Pickup crashes into QU residence hall during move-in
Former QU men’s basketball player to attend domestic violence education program
Former QU men’s basketball player to attend domestic violence education program
Biden to honor QU men’s hockey team at White House
Biden to honor QU men’s hockey team at White House
Scenics of the Center for Communications and Engineering on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus on August 31, 2021.
Quinnipiac School of Communications Dean Chris Roush steps down
Two QU students robbed at gunpoint on Whitney Avenue
Two QU students robbed at gunpoint on Whitney Avenue
More in Featured
Quinnipiac University unveiled more than 1,000 package lockers on the Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses after reconstructing its campus mail systems over the summer to reduce student wait times.
‘You Have Mail’: Quinnipiac overhauls campus mail system, installs smart package lockers
Sportswashing does not cleanse injustice
'Sportswashing' does not cleanse injustice
International Student Services hosted the annual International Orientation on Aug. 22, welcoming students from around 30 countries.
The second impressions of an international student
A quiet lounge sign, as seen on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, can be seen outside of a repurposed common room, which first-year students will be living in, in The Commons residence hall.
QU moves dozens of students out of lounges, starts semester with eight freshmen still in overflow housing
Jeremy Hartwell from Love Is Blind: The intersection of ethics and reality TV
Jeremy Hartwell from 'Love Is Blind': The intersection of ethics and reality TV
The New York Knicks accused former Quinnipiac University men’s basketball player Ikechukwu Azotam of sharing confidential team information with the Toronto Raptors.
Former QU basketball player named in major NBA lawsuit
More in News
How Quinnipiac’s tax-exempt status affects Hamden’s finances
How Quinnipiac’s tax-exempt status affects Hamden’s finances
Chetan Jaiswal, associate professor of computer science at Quinnipiac University, is using grant money he earned in June to create artificial intelligence technology capable of translating languages.
Professor awarded grant to create AI-based language translation app
Shanna Alexander announced that she is stepping down after six years with Quinnipiac.
Senior associate athletic director Shanna Alexander steps down after six years
Jennifer Brown, dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Law, will return to the classroom as a tenured law professor in the spring of 2025 after stepping down as dean in June 2024.
Law school dean becomes third QU dean in nine months to announce intention to step down
A spike in Quinnipiac Universitys enrollment led school officials to convert study lounges on the Mount Carmel Campus into overflow housing accommodations.
Housing shortage forces dozens of QU freshmen to live in common rooms
Shuttle Shuffle: Quinnipiac overhauls shuttle system, spends $100,000 relocating Mount Carmel stop
Shuttle Shuffle: Quinnipiac overhauls shuttle system, spends $100,000 relocating Mount Carmel stop
About the Contributor
Cat Murphy, News Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *