The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Women’s ice hockey aims to defy odds in ECAC playoffs

Claire Frankland, Associate Sports Editor
February 18, 2025
Quinn O’Neill
Women’s ice hockey will face Harvard in the opening round of the ECAC Tournament on Feb. 22.

With the postseason looming, Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey seeks revenge in ECAC Hockey, looking to punch its ticket back to the NCAA tournament after narrowly missing the threshold last March.

Finishing the season with a record of 11-8-3 in the conference (20-10-4 overall), the Bobcats placed No. 5 in the ECAC — arguably the most competitive conference in women’s college hockey.

The ECAC is stacked with highly nationally ranked teams like Cornell which is ranked No. 3, Colgate which is No. 5 and St. Lawrence which is ranked No. 8. 

After struggling up north against St. Lawrence and Clarkson on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 respectively, the Bobcats closed their regular season by defeating RPI 7-1 and Union 3-1 to secure their spot in the top five, just missing a first-round bye.

“I think that it was a good weekend, and good information for us in areas that we can keep getting better with that are going to help us like we want to win a championship,” head coach Cass Turner told ESPN+ after losing to St Lawrence on Feb. 7. “We’re going to continue to dive in and stay in the fight and be in a position where you look to figure our best hockey at the end of the season.”

During the regular season, the Bobcats have been figuring out their best hockey utilizing their quick decision-making, speed and grit to excel offensively and defensively throughout the season.

Offensively, Quinnipiac has outscored its opponents 90-46 this season, with a .520 faceoff percentage. Quinnipiac has also outscored its opponents 15-8 on the power play, showing its strong man-advantage and penalty kill lines.

“I think it’s just the consistency, practicing your little things, the skills that you do in practice, and then building that confidence and doing it into the games,” graduate student defender Kendall Cooper told ESPN+ on Feb. 14.

These lines are composed of many of Quinnipiac’s veteran athletes, who have helped the program excel this season.

Cooper has proved to be an asset for the Bobcats this season, recording seven goals and 18 assists, totaling 25 points. Cooper’s way of seeing the ice excels her game beyond others, being able to make the right play at the right time.

“She’s such a humble person and a humble player that she’s really started to do more on the ice, because she started to realize what she’s truly capable of and what she can create,” Turner told ESPN+ on Feb. 14. “And I think that really took her getting outside her comfort zone to see that and pushing to be confident to make those plays.”

Quinnipiac is set to play Harvard in a single elimination matchup in the ECAC Hockey Opening Round. Quinnipiac played Harvard to open the playoffs last year, beating it 9-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Bobcats have had success against the Crimson this season, winning both matchups during the regular season. Cooper played a key role in both, scoring the game-winning goals.

“I will say I think my offensive ability has grown a lot more, and that also just comes with trusting my teammates,” Cooper told ESPN+.

Graduate student forward Maddy Samoskevich has also been a standout player for the Bobcats this season. After playing her first four years at Quinnipiac as a defender, Samoskevich switched it up for her last year, opting to play as a forward —  a position that has suited her this season.

“I think just her ability to win face-offs tells you a lot about her personality,” Turner told ESPN+ “She’d never taken a face-off before this year, and now she’s one of our absolute best at taking draws and figured out a completely new skill.”

On the season, Samoskevich has recorded eight goals and 12 assists, totaling 20 points. Of Samoskevich’s eight goals, five off the power play, demonstrating her importance for the Bobcats on the power play.

Offensively, senior forward Maya Labad has stepped up her game, recording 13 goals and eight assists for the Bobcats while appearing in all 34 games. Labad recorded her first career hat-trick against Syracuse, earning a natural hat-trick with two goals coming off the power play.

“She plays the game fast and we really like her game over the last few weeks, playing with (junior forward) Tessa Holk and (junior forward)Emerson Jarvis,” Turner said to ESPN+. “She’s at her best when she gets to play the game fast. And she has a knack around the net.”

In both regular season matches against Harvard, Quinnipiac came out on top — but only by a goal difference. Despite being statistically better than the Crimson, based on previous matchups, the Bobcats can not take this game for granted.

Puck drop against Harvard on Feb. 22 is set for 2:30 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Junior Sandhya Vaikuntam was named captain ahead of the 2025 spring season.
Quinnipiac golf eyes MAAC title following strong fall campaign
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling stunting on Feb. 25, 2024 against LIU.
Acrobatics and tumbling leaving ‘no regrets’ in 2025
Some Connecticut residents are still without power as of Monday.
Students endure Connecticut’s recent harsh winter conditions
Quinnipiac men's basketball huddles during a 99-90 victory against Sacred Heart on Feb. 14.
Four Bobcats mark milestones in 99-90 victory against Sacred Heart
Junior midfielder Max Pauwels rifles a shot in a 13-7 victory against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Men’s lacrosse trounced by first two opponents
Senior guard Doug Young shoots a three-pointer in a 99-90 victory against Sacred Heart on Feb. 14.
Young and Zimmerman spark comeback win against the Pioneers 99-90
More in Ice Hockey
Chris Pelosi celebrates his goal against St. Lawrence on Feb. 7.
Quinnipiac skates past St. Lawrence in 6-1 victory
Tim Clifton ‘17 is the first Quinnipiac player to notch a goal in a NCAA Division I National Championship game.
Tim Clifton’s mark on Quinnipiac men’s hockey
Freshman defenseman Drew Hockley before Quinnipiac's bout with UConn in the CT Ice semifinals on Jan. 24.
Drew Hockley’s first month at Quinnipiac
Treloar, Moore hit 150th collegiate game milestone
Bobcats earn consolation prize in Battle of Whitney Avenue: CT Ice edition
Bobcats earn consolation prize in Battle of Whitney Avenue: CT Ice edition
Freshman forward Chris Pelosi in the CT Ice semifinals on Jan. 24.
Quinnipiac turns around its game to beat Yale in CT Ice consolation game
More in Sports
Sophomore guard Karson Martin drives on her defender in a 71-47 victory over Sacred Heart on Feb. 13.
Fabbri secures 13th 20 win season in 71-47 victory over Sacred Heart
Quinnipiac men's basketball has fallen into a skid, losing two of their last three games as of Feb. 11.
Recent struggles poisoning Quinnipiac men’s basketball’s control of MAAC
Senior midfielder EllaGrace Delmond runs in a 15-12 loss against Siena on April 17, 2024.
Women’s lacrosse looks to defy rankings
Senior goalie Mason Oak was named as an honorable mention on USA Lacrosse’s Division I list of Preseason All-Americans.
Men’s lacrosse competing with younger talent
Junior outfielder Ally Hochstadter waits on deck against Sacred Heart on April 17, 2024.
Quinnipiac softball poised for a winning season
Freshman guard Jaden Zimmerman slams home a dunk during a 76-75 loss to Niagara on Feb. 8, 2025
‘We’re not learning from our mistakes’: Emptying the notebook from Quinnipiac’s 76-75 loss to Niagara
About the Contributors
Claire Frankland
Claire Frankland, Associate Sports Editor
Quinn O’Neill
Quinn O’Neill, Multimedia Editor