The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Fabbri secures 13th 20 win season in 71-47 victory over Sacred Heart

Michael Petitto, Copy Editor
February 13, 2025
George Maddaloni
Sophomore guard Karson Martin drives on her defender in a 71-47 victory over Sacred Heart on Feb. 13.

HAMDEN — Basketball games are usually quite physical, with each team attempting to gain an advantage over their opponent by any means necessary. Quinnipiac’s 71-47 win against Sacred Heart on Thursday night could be described as more than just physical. 

From the beginning of the game, it was clear this wouldn’t be a run-of-the-mill matchup. As soon as tip-off commenced, freshman point guard Gal Raviv caught the ball, but had no time to even move. She was immediately surrounded by Sacred Heart defenders, which forced her to the ground as she held onto the ball.

Jump balls, trips to the free throw line and multiple trips to the ground by players on both teams were frequent in this game. 

Sacred Heart junior guard Ny’Ceara Pryor gave the Bobcats the most trouble. Pryor shot an efficient 6-12 from the field and finished the contest with 17 points. 

Quinnipiac countered with its own scoring weapon, Raviv. The freshman point guard finished the contest with 22 points as the Pioneers had no answer for her polished mid-range game. 

“I think we started off the game a little slow,” Raviv said. “But after our first timeout we picked it up.”

The battle-tested Bobcats were able to secure a victory after building a 13-point halftime lead which the team never surrendered, cruising their way to a fourth straight victory. 

At the start of the third quarter, two straight turnovers by the Pioneers caused the Bobcats to capitalize and extend their lead to 18, a deficit Sacred Heart could not overcome. 

The win secures head coach Tricia Fabbri’s 13th 20-plus win season for Quinnipiac women’s basketball

“Twenty wins is a good season,” Fabbri said. “That’s a big number, especially with games to go and to build upon. And I’m really proud of the ladies, they have us 20-3, I mean that’s amazing.”

By the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the momentum was still on Quinnipiac’s side. At this point, all of the Bobcats’ starters had been removed from the game, but that doesn’t mean their contributions were over.

When first-year forward Emma Lizotte scored her first career points, Quinnipiac’s bench erupted in cheers. Their support created a unique atmosphere in M&T Arena, something that was absent for a majority of the game due to a mostly empty crowd. 

“(Emma’s) working her ass off every single day and in scout at practice,” senior forward Grace LaBarge said. “So for her to get in and get two blocks in about 30 seconds, that was amazing to watch.”

As Quinnipiac inches closer to the MAAC Tournament, one thing is for certain team chemistry is at an all-time high.

Quinnipiac travels to New York on Feb. 15 to take on Iona. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Senior guard Doug Young shoots a three-pointer in a 99-90 victory against Sacred Heart on Feb. 14.
Young and Zimmerman spark comeback win against the Pioneers 99-90
Quinnipiac men's basketball has fallen into a skid, losing two of their last three games as of Feb. 11.
Recent struggles poisoning Quinnipiac men’s basketball’s control of MAAC
Freshman guard Jaden Zimmerman slams home a dunk during a 76-75 loss to Niagara on Feb. 8, 2025
‘We’re not learning from our mistakes’: Emptying the notebook from Quinnipiac’s 76-75 loss to Niagara
Junior forward Amarri Monroe shoots a free throw in a 89-71 win against Canisius on Feb. 6.
Amarri Monroe erupts for a career-high 29 points in Quinnipiac win over Canisius
Sophomore guard Karson Martin shoots a jump shot against Siena on Feb. 1.
Quinnipiac dominates defensively in 56-41 victory over Canisius
Sophomore guard Khaden Bennett is playing upward of 20-30 minutes per game this season after averaging four minutes per game last year.
Khaden Bennett's sophomore comeback
More in Featured
The respacing plan is broken up into three phases (Photo contributed by Debra Liebowitz).
Mount Carmel Campus set for remodel in upcoming years
Music and mayhem
Senior midfielder EllaGrace Delmond runs in a 15-12 loss against Siena on April 17, 2024.
Women’s lacrosse looks to defy rankings
Senior goalie Mason Oak was named as an honorable mention on USA Lacrosse’s Division I list of Preseason All-Americans.
Men’s lacrosse competing with younger talent
Junior outfielder Ally Hochstadter waits on deck against Sacred Heart on April 17, 2024.
Quinnipiac softball poised for a winning season
Chris Pelosi celebrates his goal against St. Lawrence on Feb. 7.
Quinnipiac skates past St. Lawrence in 6-1 victory
More in Sports
Tim Clifton ‘17 is the first Quinnipiac player to notch a goal in a NCAA Division I National Championship game.
Tim Clifton’s mark on Quinnipiac men’s hockey
Women’s basketball is 9-2 as of publication, taking the No. 2 slot in MAAC standings.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball making noise in MAAC as second half approaches
Quinnipiac baseball enters a rebuilding season in 2025.
A rebuild for Quinnipiac baseball
Junior forward Ella O'Donnell posts up her defender in the Bobcats’ 77-74 victory against Siena on Feb. 1.
Quinnipiac triumphs in 77-74 win over Siena
Sophomore guard Khaden Bennett celebrates after hitting a three-pointer in a 81-69 win against Fairfield on Jan. 31.
Bobcats take down Fairfield, 81-69
Freshman guard Gal Raviv shoots a jump shot against Fairfield on Jan. 30, 2025.
Quinnipiac falls 72-63 to top-ranked Fairfield
About the Contributor
Michael Petitto
Michael Petitto, Copy Editor