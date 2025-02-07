The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac dominates defensively in 56-41 victory over Canisius

Michael Petitto, Copy Editor
February 6, 2025
Nicholas Pestritto
Sophomore guard Karson Martin shoots a jump shot against Siena on Feb. 1.

One of the core fundamentals of basketball is holding onto the ball. Turnovers are a key aspect of the game and can be the deciding factor in a win or a loss.

In Quinnipiac’s Thursday night 56-41 win against Canisius, the Golden Griffins didn’t get the memo.

Although Quinnipiac’s matchup started out close, the No. 2 seed in the MAAC secured a comfortable lead by the end of the first quarter.

Turnovers were the key factor for Quinnipiac’s win, as it forced 22.

Sophomore guard Karson Martin and freshman point guard Gal Raviv led the way in scoring for the Bobcats. The duo dropped a combined 37 points.

“I just love the resilience and the toughness of this team,” Quinnipiac head coach Tricia Fabbri told ESPN+. “I just love our ability to win in different ways and different styles.”

The Bobcats maintained the lead for three quarters, but that didn’t mean Canisius went down without a fight. Despite their turnover problems, the Golden Griffins fought to get Quinnipiac’s lead down to just six points in the third quarter. But the Bobcats were able to tighten the ship during the last quarter of play.

In the fourth quarter, Quinnipiac held Canisius scoreless for eight straight minutes, which helped the Bobcats run away with their second straight win. Quinnipiac’s defensive tenacity was on full display, as the team did not allow a single Golden Griffin to score double-digit points. 

Although the Bobcats secured the victory, something felt off during the game. Quinnipiac’s been dominant from beyond the arc this season, averaging 37% from three point range. 

But this game was different, it was actually Canisius who had the advantage from three, and it wasn’t close.

The Golden Griffins shot 38.5% from three, while the Bobcats shot an abysmal 15%, something Fabbri will likely hone in on before Quinnipiac’s next game.

“We were having a tough night shooting from the three point line,” Fabbri said. “I just thought our defense was really good. Holding a team to 41 at home, that’s tough to do.”

Quinnipiac travels to New York on Feb. 8 to take on Niagara. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

