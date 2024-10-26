The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Men’s hockey dominates UNH in 8-2 win

Amanda Dronzek, Sports Editor
October 25, 2024
Tripp Menhall
Freshman forward Tyler Borgula celebrates after scoring against UNH on Oct. 25.

HAMDEN — A small spark is burning under Quinnipiac’s skates, and it’s chemistry — a key factor in its 8-2 victory over UNH on Friday night.

Here’s a look at what went well for the Bobcats, and what could go better:

In the crease

The obvious takeaway from the matchup was freshman goaltender Dylan Silverstein earning his first win as a Bobcat, at home no less. 

“He’s a gamer,” graduate student left wing Jack Ricketts said. “Playing in front of him is fun, we’re learning now that he can make some pretty big saves for us at the right moment.”

Silverstein got the nod Oct. 18 against Maine, letting up two through his first collegiate start. A week later, he remained a stone wall between the pipes, blocking 28 of 30 Wildcat shots on goal.

One of Quinnipiac’s biggest unknowns at the start of the season was who would follow Vinny Duplessis ‘24 in net — sophomore Matej Marinov or Silverstein. 

However, Pecknold is known to rotate goaltenders throughout the season, and Marinov may have the edge Saturday. At the moment, the rookie has better numbers. But right now, the future of that starting slot is up in the air.

On a tear

Quinnipiac produced half as many goals as it did through two losses against Maine last weekend in just 20 minutes, ending the first frame with a 3-0 lead.

With the final whistle, the Bobcats had a touchdown and made the two-point conversion.

More importantly, five out of eight goals were scored by transfers or freshmen. Left wingers junior Jeremy Wilmer — who accumulated four points — and Ricketts went unassisted, while freshmen right wings Tyler Borgula and Aaron Schwartz combined for three — two of which came from Schwartz’s stick.

“Our freshmen class is unbelievable,” Ricketts said. “They’ve been able to produce and step up and make really good plays and be impact players already.”

The bottom line is Quinnipiac’s offseason buy-in appears to be working, especially on its first two lines. 

To put a boost of confidence in the Bobcats’ pocket, Wilmer and one of Schwartz’s goals were converted on the power play, which went 2-for-5 on Friday. Compare that to last weekend’s series in which they went 2-for-13.

“I think the power play’s been good all year,” Pecknold said. “It’s just sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t, but we’re getting good looks.”

Weak spots

The Bobcats played most of the first six minutes of the second on the penalty kill. And while the Wildcats had nothing to show for it, it’s not ideal for any team to be shorthanded for so long. 

One of Quinnipiac’s major setbacks last season was taking bad penalties, and the trend isn’t completely out of style just yet.

There’s also still some clunkiness among the new squad, which is of course, to be expected. It’s game four of a six-month season. Quinnipiac often finds itself facing the consequences of haphazard turnovers, and there isn’t usually light at the end of that tunnel. 

With Silverstein behind the defense, there was. His ability to see the puck and position himself accordingly held UNH to two.

Many of the Bobcats’ pitfalls can be fixed, the key is sticking to the fundamentals. Don’t do too much with the puck, keep emotions low and stay out of the sin bin.

“The amount of turnovers was staggering, probably by both teams, but really, it was just unbelievable,” Pecknold said. “But, you know, then we scored eight goals. So it’s a crazy game.”

The matinee

Quinnipiac wasn’t perfect, but it played to its strengths on Friday, capitalizing when necessary and bearing down behind the blue line against a physical UNH roster. 

“We know they’re gonna be angry tomorrow that we put up eight on them,” sophomore right wing Mason Marcellus said. “So we’re gonna come in with a fresh mindset and kind of forget what we did today, just be ready to go.”

The Bobcats look to complete the sweep in Hamden Saturday at 4 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Senior midfielder Noe Cabezas prepares to take a free kick against St. Bonaventure on Oct. 17.
Men's soccer falls to Manhattan
Sophomore midfielder Anna Bean prepares to throw the ball in against Sacred Heart on Sept. 7.
Women's soccer back in win column after bout with Mount St. Mary's
Bobcat Challenge raises over $1M for Athletics
Bobcat Challenge raises over $1M for Athletics
From left to right: Sophomore guard Ava Sollenne, junior guard Bri Bowen, senior forward Grace LaBarge and junior forward Ella O'Donnell at the 2024 MAAC Quarterfinals.
Women's basketball ready for next step
Liam Payne tragically passes away at 31 years old in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Oct. 16.
Mourning the loss of One Direction's Liam Payne
Spilling about 'The Secret of Us (Deluxe)'
Spilling about 'The Secret of Us (Deluxe)'
More in Ice Hockey
Senior forward Maya Labad shoots the puck in against Syracuse on Oct. 19.
Quinnipiac completes Syracuse sweep with 4-1 win
Freshman goaltender Dylan Silverstein warms up for a game against Penn State on Oct. 12, 2024
Emptying the notebook from No. 8 Quinnipiac’s 2-1 loss to No. 10 Maine
Graduate student goaltender Noah Altman has played just under 12 minutes in four seasons as of Oct. 16.
Noah Altman’s off-ice leadership paves way for alternate captainship
Junior forward Jeremy Wilmer skates toward the puck in a game against Penn State on Oct. 12.
Quinnipiac scrapes by Penn State 3-2 in home opener
Graduate student forward Sophie Urban lines up for a face-off against Princeton on Feb. 3.
Frank and Samoskevich shine in 1-0 win over the Friars
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Andon Cerbone looks at former teammate, senior forward Cristophe Tellier in an exhibition game on Oct. 6.
Cristophe Tellier’s return to Hamden
More in Sports
Zoe Boyd ‘23 sits with a fan at the signing booth.
Quinnipiac alumni in PWHL honored in Hamden
Freshman libero Carola Negron Diaz has amounted 81 digs, 21 assists and two kills in 29 sets as of Oct. 23.
Volleyball’s only starting freshman finds her home
Freshman midfielder Klara Bengtsson takes a corner kick against Niagara on Oct. 5.
Women’s soccer upset by Mount St. Mary’s, loses first conference game in two years
Junior outside hitter Yagmur Gunes goes in for a kill against Iona on Oct. 13.
Volleyball defeats Marist despite numerous errors
Quinnipiac student-athletes take a shot at mental health
Quinnipiac student-athletes take a shot at mental health
Freshman defender Francisca Eschoyez goes toward the ball in a game against Merrimack on Sept. 15.
Francisca Eschoyez’s impressive rookie season continues
About the Contributors
Amanda Dronzek
Amanda Dronzek, Sports Editor
Tripp Menhall
Tripp Menhall, Creative Director