Bobcat Challenge raises over $1M for Athletics

The Bobcat Challenge — an annual two-day philanthropic event created to support Quinnipiac University Athletics — raised record-breaking funds this year.

The event, in its sixth year, “brings together all of Bobcat Nation, including our alumni, parents, students, coaches and friends, to champion our 21 Division I teams, plus our spirit groups,” wrote Nicole Caputo, director of Annual Giving, in an email to The Chronicle.

This year marked a new record of funds raised since the event’s inception in 2018. The Bobcat Challenge brought in over $1,030,000 in 2024.

Several different factors went into this increase of funds in comparison to previous years.

“This year, increased engagement from alumni, students and the community, driven by effective marketing and social media campaigns, played a crucial role,” Caputo wrote.

Social media campaigns were vital to gaining engagement as they can reach a larger audience both within and outside the immediate Quinnipiac community. The teams made posts thanking donors with quotes from players, expressing their gratitude.

New additions to the event also played a key role in increasing donations.

“The introduction of more matching gift opportunities and challenges further motivated our donors, knowing their contributions would be amplified,” Caputo wrote.

The Bobcat Challenge raises funds and awareness for the over 450 student athletes on campus, as well as their coaches and programs. The money raised supports teams in several different ways.

“Gifts made to the teams or spirit groups during the Challenge go toward purchasing new gear, the latest and greatest technology and equipment, academic support and ensuring our Bobcats can travel out-of-state to tournaments and practice facilities without worrying about additional cost,” Caputo wrote.

The funds are raised in a few different ways. Individually, teams use their social media pages to spread the message as well as directly raise funds. There are also specific matches and challenges directed to each team.

On the site, each of the 21 DI teams can receive donations, as well as the Athletic Director’s fund.

The site displays the amount of donors each campaign has, as well as how much money has been raised.

Families, coaches and other donors can also create challenges through the site. These help to increase funds quickly, and add more excitement to the event. These donation matches include “$1 per $1 donated up to $3,000” and “$250 if $250 is donated in the next 10 days.”

With such a record-breaking year taking place, Quinnipiac is hoping to see increased success with the event in the coming years.

“We are so grateful for the support of everyone who made a gift or promoted this year’s Bobcat Challenge,” Caputo wrote. “Thank you for helping us make history and show everyone why Bobcat Nation is the best of the best!”