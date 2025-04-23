Team of students form The BIPOC Caucus, to advocate for minority groups at Quinnipiac

In Quinnipiac University’s most recent Student Government Association’s election cycle, Quinnipiac students and members of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color community here on campus came together to create the BIPOC Caucus.

The BIPOC Caucus is a collective group of current SGA senators working to establish more diversity amongst Quinnipiac’s student body. In a time where minorities are being suppressed, the BIPOC Caucus advocates for those they feel lack accurate representation on campus. Their organization hopes to inspire and encourage others to do the same.

“I’ve often seen how systemic challenges and lack of representation can limit the support and resources available to BIPOC students,” freshman political science major Kiera Baxter said. “I wanted to create a space that goes beyond symbolic inclusion and be a part of something rooted in action, accountability, and intentional collaboration. For me, it’s about shifting the narrative from simply ‘having a seat at the table’ to actually reshaping the table itself.”

The organization initially came to be after a team of students met through SGA, and found that they shared the same growing concern regarding the lack of representation at Quinnipiac. They aspired to create a space that advocates for all students and ensures inclusivity across campus going forward.

“We hope not to create controversy but to gain attention to our cause and kind of shed light on the sad realization a lot of BIPOC individuals have to face coming to Quinnipiac,” freshman film, television and media major Joseph Saunders said.

The BIPOC Caucus aims to establish lasting systemic change, accurate representation of minorities and diversity within the SGA. Their organization hopes to ensure that all students, especially those of color, have a voice at Quinnipiac.

“As someone involved in various student leadership roles and advocacy work, I’ve often seen how systemic challenges and lack of representation can limit the support and resources available to BIPOC students,” Baxter said. “I also hope to expand mentorship opportunities between student leaders of color and incoming students to help them feel supported both socially and academically.”

The BIPOC Caucus has established its concern for the notable lack of diversity and accurate representation on campus.

“Demographic data indicates that approximately 72.3% of the student population identifies as White, while only 4.49% identify as Black or African American, 9.83% as Hispanic or Latino and 4.51% as Asian,” Baxter said.

It has also been noted that the lack of diverse representation across campus may be in part due to the administration. With recent changes to DEI policies, BIPOC students feel as though the school has shown a lack of support, especially regarding international students.

“In my time here, I faced ignorant faculty, peers and administration,” sophomore behavioral neuroscience science major Victor Constanza said. “Especially when it came to what is going on across the country, all I saw was silence. Every time I tried to bring something up, it was met with getting shut down or facing drastic measures to ‘correct me.’ This was a common theme I heard from our BIPOC students when I asked them why the school was so quiet.”

In an effort to bring awareness to marginalized communities, the BIPOC Caucus plans on holding cultural events and educational workshops, as well as doing social justice campaigning across Quinnipiac’s three campuses.

“My goal is to show students how to be organizers and empower them to fight for what they think is right,” Constanza said.

The organization also hopes to encourage students and faculty to educate themselves on the cause and what they can do to help those who are impacted.

“By collaborating with cultural organizations, student government, and academic departments, we hope to amplify the voices of marginalized students and ensure their stories, concerns, and contributions are visible,” Baxter said.

The BIPOC Caucus ultimately aims to build a community of activists who are committed to empowering the minorities at Quinnipiac; to provide a space where students can speak up and know they are heard and supported.

“It’s time to open up those tough conversations and put an end to silencing advocacy just because it’s uncomfortable or it doesn’t align with everyone’s values,” Saunders said.