Quinnipiac Athletics announces partnership with Planet Fitness

Quinnipiac University Athletics announced its partnership with Ignite Fitness Holdings, a local Planet Fitness franchise, to “better support the health and fitness goals of university students, staff and alumni,” according to an Oct. 16 press release.

Ignite Fitness is a full service personal training and nutrition coaching facility, interested in “singular client focus” that “allows to give every client the personal experience they need with the right amount of direction, accountability and motivation to maximize results,” according to the franchise’s website.

“Planet Fitness is committed to helping Quinnipiac students, staff and alumni achieve their health and fitness goals and we’re thrilled to have them join our Quinnipiac Athletics family as we continue to expand our ties to the local community in Connecticut,” said Greg Amodio, Quinnipiac director of athletics in said press release.

Nicholas Solari, associate athletic director of athletic communications, said the department does not comment further on the matter.

This partnership will include “a special offer for (Quinnipiac) students, faculty and alumni to sign up at Planet Fitness locations in Connecticut for $0 down on the PF Black Card with no commitment and one month free.” Members are encouraged to contact their local locations for additional information.

Ignite Fitness has two locations in Connecticut, one in West Hartford and one in Avon.

Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. by number of members and locations. They pride themselves on “spreading its unique mission of enhancing people’s lives by providing an affordable, high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment,” according to the company’s website.

“We are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our members, supporting folks on their journey to better health, and serving our local communities,” said Mike Shapiro, vice president of operations at Ignite Fitness Holdings in the press release. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to work closely with such a prestigious, respected university, and look forward to joining Quinnipiac Athletics in their mission to help the Bobcats achieve their health and performance goals.”

Planet Fitness will be featured across the university’s athletic properties and “have a strong presence” in the form of tabling, sponsorships and informational initiatives during Bobcat Weekend Oct. 25-27, according to the press release.