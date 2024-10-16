Public Safety opens its doors to students

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Department of Public Safety opened its doors to the Quinnipiac University community. The goal of the Open House was to showcase the abundant support the department has to offer Quinnipiac students. Upon arrival, visitors were greeted by officers and staff who contribute to the 24/7 operation of the public safety building.

“(Public Safety) is part of your educational journey, just knowing that there’s a resource here for students if they ever want to report anything that happened,” said Tony Reyes, chief of public safety.

Executive Assistant Patti Pragano took visiting students and faculty on a tour of the space, which included the surveillance room, training room, offices and the communal kitchenette equipped with freshly baked goods.

“I want the students to feel that public safety is an area that is approachable, and it’s a resource program,” Reyes said.