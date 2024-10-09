Cristophe Tellier’s return to Hamden

Following a heartbreaking 5-4 overtime loss to Boston College in the 2024 NCAA Regional Final, 14 players departed from the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team. One went to the NHL, several joined the AHL, some went overseas and four entered the transfer portal.

While senior forward Christophe Fillion may not face the Bobcats this season, his former linemate and transfer — Northeastern senior forward Cristophe Tellier — wasted no time in his return back to Hamden.

Tellier entered M&T Bank Arena — dawning the red and black as a Husky — and played a pivotal role in Northeastern’s 4-2 exhibition win Sunday.

Tellier spent three impactful years in the navy and gold, recording 51 points — two of which came when Quinnipiac needed it most.

Whether it was the crucial goal that had Quinnipiac within striking distance of Minnesota during the 2023 National Championship or when he batted the puck out of mid-air in a 4-1 win over Ohio State, his legacy in a Bobcat uniform was strong.

“Winning here, (Quinnipiac) means a lot to me, a lot of friends on the other side, but I’m a Husky,” Tellier said. “Now, it was good to see them, but moving on, I’m a Husky and have a lot of respect for this place.”

Tellier now sits on Northeastern’s first line with junior forward Jack Williams and sophomore forward Dylan Hryckowian. This top three created dangerous chances against the Bobcats, producing the game’s first two goals.

The first was a scramble with the puck laying on the goalline which Tellier nudged past sophomore goaltender Matej Marinov. In celebration, he skated toward his former bench and flashed his jersey.

The second was a saucer pass by Tellier that found Hryckowian who put it by Marinov on a two-on-one opportunity.

While Tellier’s offensive play made a difference on the scoreboard, his physical play stood out as well. He wasn’t shying away from hitting or shoving any of his former teammates whenever the chance arose.

“I respect those guys, so maybe it was a little bit personal, just a lot of love,” Tellier said. “Some good battles.”

Tellier will get another crack at the Bobcats when they face off on Jan. 4 in Hamden.