The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Cristophe Tellier’s return to Hamden

Ryan Johanson, Associate Sports Editor
October 8, 2024
Tripp Menhall
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Andon Cerbone looks at former teammate, senior forward Cristophe Tellier in an exhibition game on Oct. 6.

Following a heartbreaking 5-4 overtime loss to Boston College in the 2024 NCAA Regional Final, 14 players departed from the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team. One went to the NHL, several joined the AHL, some went overseas and four entered the transfer portal.

While senior forward Christophe Fillion may not face the Bobcats this season, his former linemate and transfer — Northeastern senior forward Cristophe Tellier — wasted no time in his return back to Hamden.

Tellier entered M&T Bank Arena — dawning the red and black as a Husky — and played a pivotal role in Northeastern’s 4-2 exhibition win Sunday.

Tellier spent three impactful years in the navy and gold, recording 51 points — two of which came when Quinnipiac needed it most.

Whether it was the crucial goal that had Quinnipiac within striking distance of Minnesota during the 2023 National Championship or when he batted the puck out of mid-air in a 4-1 win over Ohio State, his legacy in a Bobcat uniform was strong.

“Winning here, (Quinnipiac) means a lot to me, a lot of friends on the other side, but I’m a Husky,” Tellier said. “Now, it was good to see them, but moving on, I’m a Husky and have a lot of respect for this place.”

Tellier now sits on Northeastern’s first line with junior forward Jack Williams and sophomore forward Dylan Hryckowian. This top three created dangerous chances against the Bobcats, producing the game’s first two goals.

The first was a scramble with the puck laying on the goalline which Tellier nudged past sophomore goaltender Matej Marinov. In celebration, he skated toward his former bench and flashed his jersey.

The second was a saucer pass by Tellier that found Hryckowian who put it by Marinov on a two-on-one opportunity.

While Tellier’s offensive play made a difference on the scoreboard, his physical play stood out as well. He wasn’t shying away from hitting or shoving any of his former teammates whenever the chance arose.

“I respect those guys, so maybe it was a little bit personal, just a lot of love,” Tellier said. “Some good battles.”

Tellier will get another crack at the Bobcats when they face off on Jan. 4 in Hamden.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Ice Hockey
Junior forward Emerson Jarvis celebrates after scoring against Union on Dec. 1, 2023.
Women’s ice hockey splits weekend with Northeastern
Quinnipiac junior forward Alex Power salutes the bench after scoring in a game against Northeastern on Oct. 6.
Northeastern bests Quinnipiac 4-2 in exhibition bout
Quinnipiac women's ice hockey will travel to Northern Ireland in 2026 for the second time in program history.
Women’s ice hockey to participate in women’s inaugural Friendship Series
Men's hockey huddles before a game against Brown on Feb. 23.
Men’s hockey season preview and analysis
Quinnipiac prepares for the faceoff in a game against Maine on Sept. 29, 2023.
No. 10 women’s ice hockey sweeps Maine in season-opening series
As of Sept. 16, Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey is ranked No. 10 via this year’s first USCHO preseason poll.
Women’s ice hockey looking to restake its claim among nation’s best
More in Sports
Freshman defender Francisca Eschoyez goes toward the ball in a game against Merrimack on Sept. 15.
Francisca Eschoyez’s impressive rookie season continues
Quinnipiac prepares for a scrum against Penn State on Sept. 29.
Undefeated rugby fighting for more at season midpoint
Quinnipiac volleyball celebrates a point in a four-set win against Sacred Heart on Oct. 6.
Quinnipiac volleyball defeats new MAAC opponent Sacred Heart in four sets
Junior forward Cameron Brower holds possession of the ball in a game against LIU on Aug. 30.
Georgetown downs field hockey 2-1 in overtime
Junior middle blocker Bailey Brashear and graduate opposite Elena Giacomini versus Merrimack on October 2nd, 2024.
Quinnipiac sweeps Merrimack in straight sets
Quinnipiac men's lacrosse adds defensive coordinator Logan Tousaw to the coaching staff.
Men’s lacrosse adds Logan Tousaw to coaching staff
About the Contributors
Ryan Johanson
Ryan Johanson, Associate Sports Editor
Tripp Menhall
Tripp Menhall, Creative Director