Quinnipiac appoints new vice president for inclusive excellence

Ava Highland, News Editor
May 6, 2025
John Armendariz will serve as the new vice president for inclusive excellence, beginning July 2025 (Photo contribute by John Morgan).

Quinnipiac University has appointed John Armendariz as the new vice president for inclusive excellence, according to a press release from President Judy Olian on Tuesday afternoon. Armendariz officially joins Quinnipiac June 2025. 

Armendariz will serve on the Management Committee of the University and report to the incoming President, Marie Hardin, beginning her position on July 1. 

“John brings deep experience spanning two decades directing inclusive excellence (IE) programs,” Olian wrote in the press release. “He has worked at distinguished institutions of higher education, nonprofits, and in the corporate world.” 

Armendariz previously worked at Yale University serving as associate director of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Worklife. He later served as inaugural vice provost for Diversity and Inclusion at Northeastern University for nine years. 

The current Interim Vice President for Inclusive Excellence, David Fryson, has served in this role since January 2024. 

“He hired an extremely talented team to advance our IE strategic pillar, attracted a diverse range of speakers as part of our series, ‘Critical Conversations,’ and was an inspiring mentor to members of our community,” Olian wrote. “My profound appreciation for David’s excellent work — we wish him all the best as he returns to his home in West Virginia.”

Currently, Armendariz is a Global Inclusion and Diversity Consultant at Starbucks. 

Armendariz earned a BA in Psychology at the University of Texas, San Antonio, an MA in Education at the University of Texas, Austin and an EdD at Johnson and Wales University.  

“We are delighted to welcome John back into the higher education sector,” Olian wrote. “He will lead the eight-person team in our Office of Inclusive Excellence, continuing our strategic focus on IE through campus-wide programming for faculty, students, staff and alumni, our speaker series, and cultural events.”   

Ava Highland
Ava Highland, News Editor