The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Famed singer Jennifer Lopezs newest documentary has people questioning the authenticity of the star.

Why people are hating on Jennifer Lopez

2
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

3
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

4
Wendy Williams’ talk show ended after more than 14 years because of her health struggles.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

5
Shane Gillis: From cancellation to comedic dynamo

Shane Gillis: From cancellation to comedic dynamo

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Samantha Galantini qualifies for 124th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

Ryan Johanson, Associate Sports Editor
July 29, 2024
Samantha+Galantini+lines+up+a+drive+at+the+2024+MAAC+Championships.
Quinnipiac Athletics
Samantha Galantini lines up a drive at the 2024 MAAC Championships.

Sophomore Samantha Galantini has qualified for her second U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship. The West Orange, N.J. native shot a 67 (-3) — with five birdies and two bogeys — to make it into the field.

Galantini competed at the 123rd U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in 2023 and advanced to the Round of 64. She entered as the No. 35 seed and fell six holes to four against 2022 All-ACC Anne Chen from Duke.

In her first season at Quinnipiac, Galantini had top-10 finishes at the Hartford One Day Invitational, Quinnipiac Classic, Navy Spring Invitational and the MAAC Championships. 

“Samantha is just solid, she’s consistent almost all the time,” head coach John O’Connor said after the Quinnipiac Classic on October 10, 2023. “If she has an unusual score that’s not where we think she should be, she bounces right back. The bad scores don’t affect her. She’s solid all the time. She’s gonna be a good golfer for us in the future.” 

The 124th championship will take place on Aug. 5-11 at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Daniele Caruso/printerval
"Challengers" might be a bit challenging to understand
Quinnipiac sophomore forwards Mason Marcellus and Andon Cerbone celebrate after a go-ahead goal against New Hampshire on October 21, 2023.
Quinnipiac strongly represented at 2024 NHL Development Camps
Elliott Groenewold handles the puck in a game for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.
Rising freshman Elliott Groenewold drafted by Boston Bruins in NHL Draft
Former Quinnipiac rugby center Ilona Maher runs with the ball during a match.
Former Quinnipiac rugby player selected to 2024 Olympic roster
Shay Maloney dumps the puck into the offensive zone in a game against Providence on Dec. 10, 2022.
Former Bobcat Shay Maloney drafted 34th overall to PWHL Boston
The love and heartbreak of 12 Notes
The love and heartbreak of '12 Notes'
More in Golf
Fairway to success: John O’Connor’s coaching career on par for greatness
Fairway to success: John O’Connor’s coaching career on par for greatness
Senior Aimee Uchida hits a drive at The Farms Country Club in Wallingford during the Quinnipiac Classic on Oct. 9, 2023.
Quinnipiac golf ignoring rankings snub, chasing MAAC four-peat
Sophomore Sandhya Vaikuntam stands with her bag at The Farms Country Club in Wallingford, CT during the Quinnipiac Classic on Monday, October 9, 2023.
Four tournaments highlight Quinnipiac golf’s spring schedule
Quinnipiac graduate student Leeyen Peralta is doused in water by her teammates after winning the Quinnipiac Classic at the Farms Country Club in Wallingford, Connecticut on Oct. 10.
In home tournament victory, Quinnipiac sets tone for fourth-straight MAAC championship run
The Bobcats mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold holds up his national champion ring to the crowd prior to the start of the teams season opener at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Rand Pecknold discusses banner ceremony, previewing golf’s local event
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.
Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes
More in Sports
Battle of the Cats: Men’s tennis heads to NYC to face Columbia in the first round of NCAA Tournament
Battle of the Cats: Men’s tennis heads to NYC to face Columbia in the first round of NCAA Tournament
Quinnipiacs open pyramid group poses after winning an NCATA individual national championship on April 28.
Acrobatics and tumbling claims two individual national championships
Quinnipiac mens lacrosse huddles before the next possession during the opening round of the MAAC playoffs against Manhattan.
Manhattan stuns men’s lacrosse in opening round of MAAC tournament
Quinnipiac prepares for an element during the NCATA National Championship semifinals on April 26.
‘Undeniable’ Quinnipiac falls short of NCATA National Championship
Acrobatics and tumbling junior back base Raven Hammett holds up the black cylinder mat that says EAT during the NCATA quarterfinals on April 25.
Acrobatics and tumbling devours Frostburg State, advances to NCATA semifinals
Game, Set, MAAC
Game, Set, MAAC
About the Contributor
Ryan Johanson
Ryan Johanson, Associate Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *