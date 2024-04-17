The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Starbucks Transact ordering is a sham

Amanda Madera, Copy Editor
April 16, 2024
I’ve personally always been a Dunkin’ girl, but I had to go out of my comfort zone and try something new when I came to Quinnipiac University.

Having a Starbucks in the Carl Hansen Student Center is a great asset. It’s a good place to grab food or a drink, study or hangout with friends. It’s also extremely convenient being able to place mobile orders to grab and go in between classes.

However, I order via the university’s mobile dining app, Transact, I find myself waiting longer than I would’ve if I ordered in person.

On any given day, you might have to order at least two hours ahead of time for your order to be ready. While Starbuck’s own app is pretty quick, QU makes customers use Transact.

The Starbucks employees have gone back and forth with putting orders behind the counter so people can’t grab their food or drink and be on their way. If this were to combat people stealing orders, I’d understand. But I don’t think that’s a huge issue.

This causes huge crowds to form, which makes students late for classes. The entire purpose of mobile ordering is defeated when I can’t just take my order and leave.

The Bobcat Den, commonly referred to as “The Rat,” requires you to show your order number before taking your food and leaving. This is a lot more efficient than waiting for an employee to hand you your order.

I’m not digging at the employees; I know working on campus can definitely be stressful especially at a popular place like Starbucks. However, I believe this could solve a few issues such as overcrowding and wasting time.

Let’s utilize mobile orders for what they’re meant to be used for. Students are trying to run on Starbucks, let them.
