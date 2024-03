Gallery • 6 Photos Peyton McKenzie Students paint a variety of designs such as strawberries and luxury fashion designer logos on tote bags during the event.

Students gathered to flex their creative muscles during a Paint Night hosted by Women Empowered on Feb. 28. Attendees scattered throughout the Mount Carmel dining hall to make their best work using a plethora of different paint options. The organization provided an option of tote bags or mini-canvases for students to paint on. Club members also served mocktails, cookies, pizza and other snacks for attendees to eat throughout their creative process.