Internal documents obtained by The Chronicle cast doubt on the accusations that reportedly led to the termination of Quinnipiac University women's lacrosse head coach Tanya Kotowicz. (Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics/Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)

What happened to TK?

What happened to TK?

Freshman forward Mason Marcellus (center) carries the puck behind St. Lawrences net during Quinnipiacs 3-0 loss to the Saints in the ECAC Semifinal at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York, on March 22.

Quinnipiac draws Wisconsin in first round of NCAA Tournament

Quinnipiac draws Wisconsin in first round of NCAA Tournament

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

School of Law alumna founds $500K scholarship program

School of Law alumna founds $500K scholarship program

Why a united bipartisan ticket is worse than a single-party setup

Why a united bipartisan ticket is worse than a single-party setup

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey’s Nina Steigauf enters transfer portal

Colin Kennedy, Associate Sports Editor
March 28, 2024
Senior+forward+Nina+Steigauf+prepares+for+a+face-off+during+a+3-1+win+over+Cornell+on+November+17%2C+2023
Cat Murphy
Senior forward Nina Steigauf prepares for a face-off during a 3-1 win over Cornell on November 17, 2023

Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey just lost its leading goal scorer from the 2023-2024 season. Senior forward Nina Steigauf has entered the transfer portal, according to Gopher Puck Live

Steigauf was the leading scorer (16) and fourth in points (32) for the Bobcats, who were swept out of the ECAC Quarterfinals by Cornell on March 2. 

The Oakdale, Minnesota, native’s best game of the year came during an 8-0 win on Jan. 12 where she notched a goal and three assists on the night. 

“We’re a program that believes that every single play matters, and every play going forth matters too,” Steigauf said following the 8-0 win over Harvard. 

The senior forward played in 132 career games during her time at Quinnipiac, tallying 41 goals and 42 assists. 

“It’s awesome to be a part of such a great program that supports you,” Steigauf said following her 100th career game on Oct. 13. “(We) just have a great group of girls that you can really rely on them with anything, and it’s just fun to succeed together.”

Steigauf joins a growing list of Bobcats entering the portal, including forwards, senior Kate Villenueve, juniors Veronica Bac and Mallory Mauracher, sophomore Sami Bowlby and freshman goaltender Lucy Phillips. 
