Last one standing: Bobcats remain undefeated after 13-10 win over Marist

In just the first 50 seconds of Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse’s matchup against Marist Saturday afternoon, freshman attack Cole Marsala scored just his second collegiate goal to put the Bobcats on the scoreboard.

Not even 30 seconds later, sophomore midfielder Peter Murray delivered a strike to help Marist tie the game at one a piece, setting the tone for a high scoring, back and forth matchup. Despite the scoring from Marist, the Bobcat’s offensive firepower was able to help the team get a 13-10 win in a season full of breaking expectations.

With their seventh win of the season, the Bobcats are the only undefeated team left in not just the MAAC, but in all of Division I men’s lacrosse. The last time Quinnipiac won its first seven games, the iPhone wasn’t invented yet and the most popular video game console was the Playstation 2. Much of the team’s success has to do with their dangerous and potent offense.

Senior midfielder Ryan Donnery led the team in total points, with a hat trick and three assists to help lead Quinnipiac to a 13-goal victory. His twin — senior attack Dylan Donnery, who currently leads the MAAC in goals-per-game — had two of his own to compliment his brother. But the scoring did not stop with the Donnery brothers.

Sophomore attack Justin Robbert, who scored 15 goals during the 2023 season, scored his first two goals of the season. It was an efficient outing for the rising star, as both goals came on just two shots taken all game.

While the Bobcats had no trouble scoring, they did face some trouble on the other side of the ball. Murray, who scored two goals during the first quarter alone, finished the contest with a hat trick, while Red Foxes junior attack Jake Deacy had three goals of his own.

Quinnipiac also suffered from penalties throughout the game, putting its undefeated streak in jeopardy. The team committed nine penalties on the day, which at one point saw the Bobcats have just four offensive players on the field for two minutes.

Despite the high scoring from Marist in the first half, a third quarter shutout by junior goalkeeper Mason Oak and the Bobcat’s defense helped lead the team to the finish line, as Marist fell three goals short by the end of regulation.

The undefeated Quinnipiac will travel to Manhattan to take on the 1-6 Jaspers on March 27. The opening faceoff starts at 4 p.m.