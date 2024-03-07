Men’s lacrosse’s Mason Oak named to Tewaaraton Award Watch List

Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse junior goalkeeper Mason Oak was named to the 2024 Tewaaraton Award Watch List, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced Thursday.

The Tewaaraton Award — often referred to as college lacrosse’s Heisman Trophy — is given annually to the best men’s and women’s lacrosse players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse.

Oak currently leads the nation in saves-per-game (17.00) and save percentage (63%), with the Bobcats sitting at 4-0 for the first time since 2008. The Port Jefferson Station, New York, native also received the MAAC Defensive Player of the Week award twice to open the 2024 campaign.

The first round of watch list additions includes players from major lacrosse programs, including Cornell, Denver, Johns Hopkins and Duke. This is the first time a Bobcat has been on the Tewaaraton watch list in program history.

Quinnipiac has been one of the biggest stories in college lacrosse to start the season — the undefeated Bobcats have received votes for the USA Lacrosse Division I Men’s Top 20 national poll. Oak has currently faced 189 shots in game action and has already set a career-high with 68 saves.