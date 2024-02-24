The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Redshirt senior forward Richie Springs lines up for a free throw during a 66-64 win over Fairfield on Jan. 28.

A national champion at UConn, Richie Springs brings experience to surging Quinnipiac

2
Rife to the occasion: Matt Rifes journey to comedic stardom

Rife to the occasion: Matt Rife's journey to comedic stardom

3
Breaking down Austin McBroom’s Snapchat breakdowns

Breaking down Austin McBroom’s Snapchat breakdowns

4
Financial Aide — QU dining dwindles students’ meal points

Financial Aide — QU dining dwindles students’ meal points

5
As of June 2023, Quinnipiac University has $48.4 million invested in three hedge funds in the Cayman Islands.

Quinnipiac's $48M hedge fund portfolio

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Three hat tricks propel Bobcats to nail biting 13-10 victory over Bryant

Michael Petitto, Staff Writer
February 24, 2024
Quinnipiac+mens+lacrosse+celebrates+a+goal+in+a+game+against+Brown+on+Feb.+17.
Tripp Menhall
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse celebrates a goal in a game against Brown on Feb. 17.

For the first time since 2013, Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse has won its first three games of the season in a contest that went down to the wire. The Bobcats improved to 3-0 with a 13-10 win over Bryant Saturday afternoon.

But the visitors started off the game on the wrong foot, finding themselves down three within the first five minutes against Bryant. 

The Bulldogs took advantage of the faceoff, where they currently sit at No. 3 in the country in faceoff percentage. But Bryant’s dominance wouldn’t last very long.

The Bobcats clawed their way back to the top, capping off a four goal run with a strike by senior midfielder Steven Germain, who scored his sixth goal of the season. From then on it was a back-and-forth contest, with neither team getting above a three goal advantage. 

Both teams had multiple lead changes with senior attack Dylan Donnery and senior midfielder Trevor Douglas leading the scoring charge, both earning hat tricks. Bryant’s potent offense kept it in the game until the end of the fourth quarter. Sophomore John Thomcheck — who helped lead that original three goal run for the Bulldogs in the first quarter — provided his own hat trick.

Once again, the Bobcats man of the hour was junior goalie Mason Oak, who before the contest versus the Bulldogs was No. 5 in the country in save percentage. Oak, who has already earned MAAC Defensive Player of the Week, put on another award winning performance with an astonishing 19 saves and a save percentage of 65%. His phenomenal defense has been a key factor in the Bobcats’ success over the past three weeks.

Although the second half was once again a close battle between the two teams, Bryant let the game slip through its fingers, committing several costly turnovers in the second half. The Bulldogs allowed another four goal run in the third quarter, which pushed the contest out of reach.

Quinnipiac’s 13th and final goal came at the hands of graduate student attack John DeLucia, who scored his third goal with three minutes left to go. DeLucia’s hat trick was the third for the Bobcats on the day, sending Quinnipiac into cruise control.

The team will travel to North Andover, Massachusetts to face Merrimack on March 2. The opening faceoff is set for 1 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc looks on during Quinnipiacs 85-81 loss to Fairfield Friday night.
Men’s basketball continues critical losing skid in front of national audience
Graduate student defenseman Jayden Lee raises the Cleary Cup after the Bobcats 5-2 win over Brown at Meehan Auditorium in Providence, Rhode Island, on Feb. 23.
Quinnipiac raises record fourth-straight Cleary Cup in win at Brown
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne co-led the Bobcats with 14 points in their 66-60 overtime loss to Niagara Thursday evening.
‘No quit’ Bobcats push Niagara to limit in 66-60 overtime loss
Junior attacker Angelina Sparacio celebrates after scoring against Yale on Feb. 21.
Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse opens season at No. 21 Yale, defeated 20-8 on Wednesday
As of June 2023, Quinnipiac University has $48.4 million invested in three hedge funds in the Cayman Islands.
Quinnipiac's $48M hedge fund portfolio
Financial Aide — QU dining dwindles students’ meal points
Financial Aide — QU dining dwindles students’ meal points
More in Lacrosse
Senior attacker Dylan Donnery jumps on his teammates in celebration after the Bobcats’ score against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Bobcats take advantage of home field, dominate in 13-7 win over Brown
Womens lacrosse interim head coach Jordan Christopher shouts directions during an early February practice.
Women’s lacrosse ‘ready to rally’ following coaching change seven weeks before season
Senior midfielder Evan Perry battles the elements in a February 2022 game against Bryant.
New faces look to propel men’s lacrosse back to MAAC Tournament
Internal documents obtained by The Chronicle cast doubt on the accusations that reportedly led to the termination of Quinnipiac University women’s lacrosse head coach Tanya Kotowicz. (Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics/Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)
What happened to TK?
Quinnipiac mens lacrosse opens up its 2024 season with a win over St. Johns Saturday afternoon.
Fantastic coaching, team chemistry leads to dominating Bobcat men’s lacrosse victory
Kotowicz leaves women’s lacrosse program, Christopher appointed interim head coach
Kotowicz leaves women’s lacrosse program, Christopher appointed interim head coach
More in Sports
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche battles for the puck in a Feb. 3 game against Princeton.
Questions remain as women’s ice hockey begins postseason
Senior top Lyndsey Rudolph flips in the air during a meet against Kutztown on Feb. 11, 2023.
Acro and tumbling remains in national spotlight, hopes to take next jump despite key losses
Redshirt senior forward Richie Springs lines up for a free throw during a 66-64 win over Fairfield on Jan. 28.
A national champion at UConn, Richie Springs brings experience to surging Quinnipiac
Senior Aimee Uchida hits a drive at The Farms Country Club in Wallingford during the Quinnipiac Classic on Oct. 9, 2023.
Quinnipiac golf ignoring rankings snub, chasing MAAC four-peat
Quinnipiac mens basketball head coach Tom Pecora will remain with the Bobcats through the 2027-28 season.
Tom Pecora inks extension to remain with Quinnipiac through 2027-28
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis dribbles the ball toward the hoop during a game against Niagara on Feb. 18, 2024, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Bullock’s 26 points, Purple Eagles hot shooting help Niagara down Quinnipiac 80-66
About the Contributor
Tripp Menhall, Associate Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *