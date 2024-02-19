The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Tom Pecora inks extension to remain with Quinnipiac through 2027-28

Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
February 19, 2024
Quinnipiac+mens+basketball+head+coach+Tom+Pecora+will+remain+with+the+Bobcats+through+the+2027-28+season.+
Peyton McKenzie
Quinnipiac men’s basketball head coach Tom Pecora will remain with the Bobcats through the 2027-28 season.

Quinnipiac men’s basketball head coach Tom Pecora has received a four-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein and confirmed to The Chronicle by Quinnipiac Athletics.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Tom Pecora will continue to lead our men’s basketball program,” Quinnipiac Director of Athletics Greg Amodio wrote in a Feb. 19 statement. “He is an excellent mentor to our student-athletes and a great ambassador for the University. Quinnipiac Basketball has experienced incredible success already under Tom’s guidance, and we’re excited about the future of the team as we continue to compete for league championships.”

In his first season as head coach, Pecora has the Bobcats sitting atop the MAAC with a 19-6 record. With just under a month left until the tournament, Quinnipiac currently sits at 11-3 in conference play.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and I’m prepared to lead Quinnipiac Men’s Basketball moving forward,” head coach Tom Pecora wrote in the statement. “I’d like to sincerely thank Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and Director of Athletics Greg Amodio for their continued support.”

The Bobcats’ 19-6 record is tied for the school’s best start since 1965-66, where the Division II Quinnipiac Braves began the year 21-4. Ahead of Selection Sunday and March Madness, many projections have Quinnipiac slotted in as a lower-seed team in the NCAA Tournament. This would be the first time the program makes the tournament.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Quinnipiac community,” Pecora wrote. “I’m looking forward to the chance to build this team into a perennial MAAC contender.”
About the Contributors
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
