The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Breaking down Austin McBroom’s Snapchat breakdowns

Breaking down Austin McBroom’s Snapchat breakdowns

2
Internal documents obtained by The Chronicle cast doubt on the accusations that reportedly led to the termination of Quinnipiac University women’s lacrosse head coach Tanya Kotowicz. (Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics/Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)

What happened to TK?

3
Noah Kahan proves nothing lasts Forever

Noah Kahan proves nothing lasts 'Forever'

4
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian told student media on Feb. 9 that a variety of factors — namely, family reasons and external opportunities — contributed to six departures within the universitys diversity ranks.

Student media interviewed Quinnipiac's president. Here's what to know.

5
Womens lacrosse interim head coach Jordan Christopher shouts directions during an early February practice.

Women’s lacrosse ‘ready to rally’ following coaching change seven weeks before season

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Errors, quiet bats haunt Quinnipiac in 10-0 loss to Liberty

Amanda Dronzek, Associate Sports Editor
February 16, 2024
Senior+outfielder+Braydon+Seaburg+swings+during+the+MAAC+playoffs+on+May+24%2C+2023.
Peyton McKenzie
Senior outfielder Braydon Seaburg swings during the MAAC playoffs on May 24, 2023.

It doesn’t feel like winter when baseball season starts. But the cold still stings after a loss. 

In its first meeting in program history, Liberty kicked off its inaugural season in Conference USA with a 10-0 victory over Quinnipiac baseball Friday evening.

Both the Bobcats and Flames were ranked No. 2 in their respective conference’s preseason polls, but it was Liberty who had the edge on Friday thanks to a stellar outing from junior RHP Cole Hertzler. The Pennsylvania native threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to shut out the Bobcats.

A leadoff base hit and a walk in the bottom of the first inning quickly put Quinnipiac senior right-hand pitcher Jimmy Hagan in a jam. But the Flames weren’t about to strand two runners. Junior right fielder Camden Troyer put Liberty on the board with a three-run shot.

Hagan stopped the bleeding but was replaced by graduate student right-hand pitcher Sam Favieri who took the mound in the second. Once again, Quinnipiac found itself with runners on, but sophomore right fielder Gabe Wright ended the inning with a rundown catch to contain the Flames.

But the Bobcats weren’t out of the woods, making costly errors in the third. A wild pitch from Favieri and a bouncing ball that redirected off of junior shortstop Dominick Proctor handed Liberty two more runs.

And unfortunately for Quinnipiac, the hits literally kept coming. Junior right-hand pitcher Ryan Hutchinson started the fourth, giving up a lead-off walk and hit. 

Junior third baseman Cam Foster knocked in both runners on a sharp ground ball into shallow left. Proctor made a diving backhanded stab to hold Foster at first but injured himself in the process. 

“I don’t know a lot,” head coach John Delaney said of Proctor on the ESPN+ broadcast. “He has a shoulder injury. It’s tough to see an older guy like that going through this right now.”

With a seven-run deficit and the absence of Proctor, it was difficult for the Bobcats to be productive at the plate. Senior designated hitter Sean Swenson made some noise with a standup double in the fifth, but nothing followed.

“We’re lacking a little firepower,” Delaney said on the ESPN+ broadcast. “We’re just not getting the right swings on pitches that we can handle. It’s putting us in situations where we’re not being able to put guys on base.”  

The Bobcats finally caught a break after a scoreless inning from junior right-hand pitcher Jack Gannon. But Gannon’s relief didn’t last long. In the bottom of the sixth, sophomore designated hitter Todd Hudson blasted a three-run home run to give Liberty a 10-0 lead.

Senior third baseman Sebastian Mueller reached first in the top of the seventh, followed by a long single from shortstop Kyle Garbowski. But it was too little, too late for the Bobcats to get cooking. 

Quinnipiac held Liberty’s relentless offense scoreless for the remainder of the game, but the Bobcats couldn’t get the bats going. Sophomore right-hand pitcher Dylan Mathiesen shut the door on Quinnipiac in the ninth to secure the 10-0 win.

The Bobcats’ three-game stint against Liberty continues Saturday at 2 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Quinnipiac baseball was picked to finish second in the MAAC in the 2024 conference coaches poll.
Where Quinnipiac baseball stands entering 2024
Quinnipiac womens soccer debuted a new uniform en route to a 5-0 win over Stonehill on Sept. 4.
Bobcat Report: Women’s soccer discuss new uniforms, ‘pink bananas’
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling alum Taylor Johnson made the American Ninja Warrior Finals this past summer.
Bobcat Report: Quinnipiac Ninja Warrior
JC Franconere committed to Quinnipiac after a junior season where he threw 41 strikeouts in 36 innings.
‘I’m excited to be a part of it’: Quinnipiac baseball commit JC Franconere has high expectations for himself
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.
Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes
Brandyn Garcia spent three seasons with Quinnipiac baseball before transferring to Texas A&M this past year.
MLB Draft: Former Quinnipiac pitcher Brandyn Garcia drafted by Seattle Mariners
More in Featured
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Alex Power chases a puck to the corner in the Bobcats 6-2 win over Union on Feb. 16. With two assists, Power recorded his first collegiate multi-point game in the contest.
Penalties blemish Quinnipiac’s 6-2 win over Union
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne (left) guards Mount St. Marys redshirt junior guard Jada Lee in Quinnipiacs 54-45 loss Thursday evening.
Women’s basketball fails to climb over Mount St. Mary’s, falls 54-45
Quinnipiac names new School of Law dean to take over in July
Quinnipiac names new School of Law dean to take over in July
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian told student media on Feb. 9 that a variety of factors — namely, family reasons and external opportunities — contributed to six departures within the universitys diversity ranks.
Student media interviewed Quinnipiac's president. Here's what to know.
Womens lacrosse interim head coach Jordan Christopher shouts directions during an early February practice.
Women’s lacrosse ‘ready to rally’ following coaching change seven weeks before season
Senior midfielder Evan Perry battles the elements in a February 2022 game against Bryant.
New faces look to propel men’s lacrosse back to MAAC Tournament
More in Sports
Sophomore outfielder Mary Fogg was named to the 2024 Preseason All-MAAC Team.
Quinnipiac softball aims to end 11-year losing streak by focusing on fundamentals
Internal documents obtained by The Chronicle cast doubt on the accusations that reportedly led to the termination of Quinnipiac University women’s lacrosse head coach Tanya Kotowicz. (Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics/Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)
What happened to TK?
Sixth-year catcher Hannah Davis catches a pitch from behind the plate for Quinnipiac softball.
Four takeaways from Quinnipiac softball’s opening weekend series split
Quinnipiac freshman Caitlin Flower (center) and Caroline Schulson fist bump head coach Paula Miller during a Feb. 10 match against Stonehill at North Haven Health & Racquet Club.
Quinnipiac women's tennis wrecks Stonehill in straight sets
Senior top Lyndsey Rudolph jumping in the air during at win over Kutztown University on February 11, 2023.
Acro and tumbling wakes up from winter nap, wins season opener against Morgan State
Graduate guard Savion Lewis dribbles the ball against St. Peters on Thursday, Feb. 8.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball falls apart in second half, snaps 10-game winning streak
About the Contributors
Amanda Dronzek, Associate Sports Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *