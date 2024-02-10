The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Billy Joel released his new single Turn the Lights Back On on Feb. 1 after 17 years without new music.

Billy Joel is keeping the lights on

2
A wall in Quinnipiac University’s Theatre Arts Center displaying images of past productions. Quinnipiac’s Faculty Senate voted Jan. 22 to discontinue the university’s theater major after 15 years.

'A slap in the face, actually': Quinnipiac sunsets theater major

3
Freshman guard Rihards Vavers shoots a free throw as graduate guard Matt Balanc looks on against Canisius on Feb. 4.

Bracketology: Where experts project Quinnipiac men’s basketball ahead of MAAC Tournament, March Madness

4
Scenics of the Center for Communications and Engineering on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus on August 31, 2021.

Quinnipiac names first Black dean in 95-year history

5
Contributing writer Carter Kane transferred to Quinnipiac University from the University of Connecticut in the spring 2024.

How Quinnipiac University made me fall in love with college

Fantastic coaching, team chemistry leads to dominating Bobcat men’s lacrosse victory

Michael Petitto, Staff Writer
February 10, 2024
Quinnipiac+mens+lacrosse+opens+up+its+2024+season+with+a+win+over+St.+Johns+Saturday+afternoon.
Connor Gorman
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse opens up its 2024 season with a win over St. John’s Saturday afternoon.

In a season that will be defined by change and expectations, Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse got off to a commanding start to the season. The Bobcats delivered a 17-11 victory over St. John’s Saturday afternoon.

With the help of a remarkable game plan and coaching job by sixth-year head coach Mason Poli, the Bobcats were able to capitalize on their offensive firepower to get their first win of the year.

Graduate student and team captain John DeLucia scored the first goal of the game, helping the Bobcats come out of the gate strong. However, St. John’s didn’t stay scoreless for long, as junior attackman Brian Kelly scored an impressive no-look behind the net shot to even the score.

Despite the impressive shot, Quinnipiac’s offensive gameplan was too much for the Red Storm to handle. In the first half, DeLucia’s hat trick — which helped him reach 100 career points — along with some help from seniors Dylan Donnery (attack) and Ryan Donnery (midfield). Each brother scored goals in the first half, both assisted by the other.

Poli showed his prowess as a coach during the game, calling crucial timeouts to maximize his plays, while also utilizing the clock to his team’s advantage. Without Poli’s coaching, the Bobcats might not have won the game as handily as they did.

The team chemistry was present all game long, as the ball movement was on point from start to finish. The Bobcats took multiple deep shots — some ranging over 40 yards downfield — to attempt fast transition points and they were caught every time.

Junior goalie Mason Oak, who started his first game in nearly two years, performed like he never missed a beat. A key piece to the win with his defense, Oak had 19 saves on the day with a save percentage of 6.33%. 

The second half was the same story as the first, and the Bobcats were able to cruise to their first victory of the year.

The offensive continued to click, as the team was able to rattle off nine points in the second half to hold off any potential comeback the Red Storm had planned.

The Bobcats will travel back to Hamden for their home opener against Brown on Feb. 17. Faceoff is set to begin at Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse stadium at noon.

    MikeFeb 10, 2024 at 7:16 pm

    Great insight by the author. Go Bobcats!

