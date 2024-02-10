Fantastic coaching, team chemistry leads to dominating Bobcat men’s lacrosse victory

In a season that will be defined by change and expectations, Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse got off to a commanding start to the season. The Bobcats delivered a 17-11 victory over St. John’s Saturday afternoon.

With the help of a remarkable game plan and coaching job by sixth-year head coach Mason Poli, the Bobcats were able to capitalize on their offensive firepower to get their first win of the year.

Graduate student and team captain John DeLucia scored the first goal of the game, helping the Bobcats come out of the gate strong. However, St. John’s didn’t stay scoreless for long, as junior attackman Brian Kelly scored an impressive no-look behind the net shot to even the score.

Despite the impressive shot, Quinnipiac’s offensive gameplan was too much for the Red Storm to handle. In the first half, DeLucia’s hat trick — which helped him reach 100 career points — along with some help from seniors Dylan Donnery (attack) and Ryan Donnery (midfield). Each brother scored goals in the first half, both assisted by the other.

Poli showed his prowess as a coach during the game, calling crucial timeouts to maximize his plays, while also utilizing the clock to his team’s advantage. Without Poli’s coaching, the Bobcats might not have won the game as handily as they did.

The team chemistry was present all game long, as the ball movement was on point from start to finish. The Bobcats took multiple deep shots — some ranging over 40 yards downfield — to attempt fast transition points and they were caught every time.

Junior goalie Mason Oak, who started his first game in nearly two years, performed like he never missed a beat. A key piece to the win with his defense, Oak had 19 saves on the day with a save percentage of 6.33%.

The second half was the same story as the first, and the Bobcats were able to cruise to their first victory of the year.

The offensive continued to click, as the team was able to rattle off nine points in the second half to hold off any potential comeback the Red Storm had planned.

The Bobcats will travel back to Hamden for their home opener against Brown on Feb. 17. Faceoff is set to begin at Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse stadium at noon.