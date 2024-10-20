The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Quinnipiac completes Syracuse sweep with 4-1 win

Claire Frankland, Staff Writer
October 19, 2024
Tyler Rinko
Senior forward Maya Labad shoots the puck in against Syracuse on Oct. 19.

HAMDEN — After outsourcing Syracuse 4-0 in Quinnipiac’s Friday night matchup of its weekend series, the Bobcats matched their numbers on Saturday with a 4-1 victory.

“We got together as a group of forwards and talked about how we can support one another,” freshman defender Makayla Watson said. “And then I think we knew we had more to give, so we came out.”

However, Syracuse was first to open the scoring on Saturday afternoon with an early second-period goal from freshman center Rylee McLeod.

While the Orange appeared to have the stamina they needed, they did not have enough to fend off the Bobcats. After a slow first frame, the Bobcats reconfigured using their speed, communication and quick play to regain their dominance from Game One.

“I did expect them (Syracuse) to play as they did, but I thought we responded really well from that,” Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner said.

Quinnipiac picked up the pressure in the offensive and defensive zone in the middle period, limiting Syracuse to six shots on goal, while putting 23 shots on Orange graduate student goaltender Allie Kelley, with two finding the back of the net thanks to senior forward Maya Labad.

The Bobcats continued to capitalize after Syracuse junior forward Charlotte Hallett committed a major, for contact to the head, allowing Labad to bury home her second goal of the game. 

Labad continued to hammer down on Syracuse’s penalties, earning her first collegiate hat trick in the 3rd period.

“She’s a great shooter,” Turner said. “The things I liked a bit more about her game were just the battles she had.”

Quinnipiac sealed its win with an empty net goal by sophomore forward Kahlen Lamarche.

The Bobcats also honored their alumni pregame, including those who play in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL); Zoe Boyd ‘22 and Logan Angers ‘24 of the Ottowa Charge, and Kelly Babstock ‘13 of the Boston Fleet.

“It’s just nice to see generations,” Turner said. “We really aren’t that old of a program, and so to see everyone come together and share some ownership over the success that Quinnipiac has, it was a pretty special day.”

As the Bobcats prepare for their next task, Labad feels confident in their ability to exceed expectations.

“I think all those games that we’ve played so far is building up some confidence, and we play well as a whole, and I feel like we’re ready to attack the ECAC game,” said Labad.

Quinnipiac’s next matchup will open conference play, facing off against Brown on Oct. 25, puck drop set for 6 p.m.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Freshman midfielder Klara Bengtsson takes a corner kick against Niagara on Oct. 5.
Women’s soccer upset by Mount St. Mary’s, loses first conference game in two years
Freshman midfielder Klara Bengtsson takes a corner kick against Niagara on Oct. 5.
Women’s soccer upset by Mount St. Mary’s, loses first conference game in two years
Junior outside hitter Yagmur Gunes goes in for a kill against Iona on Oct. 13.
Volleyball defeats Marist despite numerous errors
Freshman goaltender Dylan Silverstein warms up for a game against Penn State on Oct. 12, 2024
Emptying the notebook from No. 8 Quinnipiac’s 2-1 loss to No. 10 Maine
The new residence hall, The Grove, holds 417 students.
Two months in, students disheartened with The Grove
Quinnipiac University hosts their annual Fall Festival with various activities, including a performance by The 502s.
'Living in the moment': The 502s rock the stage at Fall Fest
More in Ice Hockey
Graduate student goaltender Noah Altman has played just under 12 minutes in four seasons as of Oct. 16.
Noah Altman’s off-ice leadership paves way for alternate captainship
Junior forward Jeremy Wilmer skates toward the puck in a game against Penn State on Oct. 12.
Quinnipiac scrapes by Penn State 3-2 in home opener
Graduate student forward Sophie Urban lines up for a face-off against Princeton on Feb. 3.
Frank and Samoskevich shine in 1-0 win over the Friars
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Andon Cerbone looks at former teammate, senior forward Cristophe Tellier in an exhibition game on Oct. 6.
Cristophe Tellier’s return to Hamden
Junior forward Emerson Jarvis celebrates after scoring against Union on Dec. 1, 2023.
Women’s ice hockey splits weekend with Northeastern
Quinnipiac junior forward Alex Power salutes the bench after scoring in a game against Northeastern on Oct. 6.
Northeastern bests Quinnipiac 4-2 in exhibition bout
More in Sports
Quinnipiac student-athletes take a shot at mental health
Quinnipiac student-athletes take a shot at mental health
Freshman defender Francisca Eschoyez goes toward the ball in a game against Merrimack on Sept. 15.
Francisca Eschoyez’s impressive rookie season continues
Quinnipiac prepares for a scrum against Penn State on Sept. 29.
Undefeated rugby fighting for more at season midpoint
Quinnipiac volleyball celebrates a point in a four-set win against Sacred Heart on Oct. 6.
Quinnipiac volleyball defeats new MAAC opponent Sacred Heart in four sets
Junior forward Cameron Brower holds possession of the ball in a game against LIU on Aug. 30.
Georgetown downs field hockey 2-1 in overtime
Junior middle blocker Bailey Brashear and graduate opposite Elena Giacomini versus Merrimack on October 2nd, 2024.
Quinnipiac sweeps Merrimack in straight sets
About the Contributor
Tyler Rinko
Tyler Rinko, Associate Photography Editor