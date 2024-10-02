The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Men’s lacrosse adds Logan Tousaw to coaching staff

Ryan Johanson, Associate Sports Editor
October 1, 2024
Tripp Menhall
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse adds defensive coordinator Logan Tousaw to the coaching staff.

Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse added a new member to its staff for the 2025 season in  defensive coordinator Logan Tousaw from Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York.

Tousaw was at the helm of the Onondaga men’s program for two seasons — 2023 and 2024 — in which he led the Lazers to consecutive NJCAA National Tournament Semifinals. The Syracuse, New York native, earned an overall record of 20-7.

“The past two years have been some of the most rewarding of my life. I have learned so much about the game, myself, young men, and what it takes to run a successful program,” Tousaw wrote in a press release.

In his tenure with the Lazers, he coached 2023 MSAC Player of the Year and Region III Player of the Year, Gregory Elijah-Brown, who transferred to Syracuse University after the 2023 season along with the 2024 Region III Player of the Year which went to Tehokwirathe Barreiro.

Tousaw also had the highest-scoring team in NJCAA Region III with 549 goals in two years.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Lazers finished top three in the league in goals allowed.

Tousaw’s success made him a two-time Mid-State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and a two-time Region III Coach of the Year.

Tousaw was no stranger to Onondaga, as he played for the Lazers from 2012-2013 as a defender.

He was a NJCAA First Team All-American in 2013 and NJCAA Second Team All-American in 2012, winning consecutive national championships in those seasons.

Following the 2013 season, Tousaw transferred to Marquette and played through 2014-2015 for the Golden Eagles.

After college, he became an assistant coach at SUNY Cortland in 2015 before becoming the defensive coordinator at SUNY Oswego in 2017.

Tousaw got his first taste of being a head coach at Mercyhurst Northeast College for two seasons (2019-2020) until the program abruptly ended.

Before returning to his alma mater Onondaga, he was the defensive coordinator at Ohio Wesleyan University.

With Tousaw on the sidelines in 2025, he can play a pivotal role in strengthening the Bobcats’ defense and making strides in the conference.

