From 0-5 to OMG

After starting the 2024 season on the Mets Triple-A affiliate, Iglesias’s path back to the major leagues quickly presented itself. By May 31, the Mets were 10 games under .500 and needed a change. After a series of roster moves, Iglesias found himself in Queens. Iglesias’s locker room presence was quickly felt as his energetic play quickly made him a spark plug for the team.

Iglesias’s walk- up song quickly caught on with the fans and the team. With its catchiness and positive message, it became an anthem for both the Mets themselves and their fans.