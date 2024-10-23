Spilling about ‘The Secret of Us (Deluxe)’

I can admit it took me a bit to start enjoying Gracie Abrams’s music. A part from a few outliers such as “I miss you, I’m sorry,” “Feels Like” and “I know it won’t work,” I just couldn’t get into her discography. However, her extended version of “The Secret of Us” changed that.

Released Oct. 18, Abrams added three unreleased songs and three “Live From Vevo” versions of previously recorded songs.

Upon first listen, my favorite of the three unreleased songs, “That’s So True,” stood out to me the most. It literally made me think ‘Wait that’s actually so me.’

The jealousy, the anger and the pettiness are similar to myself in more ways than I’d like to admit. You know when someone does you wrong and you think to yourself “You know what? I’m going to be the bigger person?” Yeah, I’ve never thought that in my life.

In my defense, the other person usually deserves it.

I usually like songs with deeper meanings and symbolism, but the juvenility of this album is what made me love it. Not everything has to be a code to crack.

Abrams sings “What’d she do to get you off? (Uh-huh)/ Taking down her hair like, oh my God/ Taking off your shirt, I did that once/ Or twice, uh.”

Pretty straightforward if you ask me. But honestly, I admire that about Abrams’ songwriting. She isn’t afraid to say exactly what she’s thinking and I can relate to that.

The instruments and production is what sets this song apart from the other two newly released songs. While the acoustic vibe remains the same, the drums and the fast-paced, angry guitar strumming add drama.

She adds “She’s missing it, sad, sad boy/ Not my business, but I had to warn ya.” To me, this was a direct call-back to Abrams’s song “Risk.” She’s letting the other girl know that this same man is not worth it.

Sometimes there’s only so much you can keep down. This song is so confessional and feels like she’s just saying every little snarky comment that comes to her head.

Meanwhile, “I Told You Things” is everything Abrams wishes she could say.

The feeling of having so much to say but knowing it isn’t worth it because they don’t care is gut-wrenching. And as someone who is the least bit nonchalant, it’s almost impossible.

She sings “I told you things that I never said/ You’re the golden boy and my worst regret/ So I cut the cost and I limit feeling.” No matter what you do, your feelings will never fade. You can pretend to forget about it but the hurt and anger remain.

“Hey, wait/ Guess what? Yestеrday/ I stopped and played it safe/ Instead of walking straight/ To you to say/ Stay, never mind, okay.” Abrams comes to realize the fantasy she created of this person isn’t real because they’ve changed. Some things are better left unsaid.

The bridge and the final chorus of the song are my favorite parts. “(Don’t let them know we’re in pain) More pain/ (Ah)/ I told you things that I never said/ To anybody else, I regret them/ But I’ll pack it up and practice leaving (Mm).” Abrams doesn’t want the other person to know how she’s really feeling. She wants to pretend to be unbothered and careless like they are.

In the mood for a switch-up? Her song “Packing It Up” does just that.

In this song, Abrams sings about almost giving up on love and finding that special person, but that’s when they came into her life.

“I swear that I wasn’t looking for much/ But that’s just when you happened/ That’s right when you happened/ Got so damn close to packing it up/ But that’s just when you happened/ And then you happened.” The best things might come unexpectedly.

After experiencing heartbreak, she sings about how this experience is something she hasn’t had before. “Now I’m red in the face, I’m shy all of a sudden/ You move, I move, it’s something, you fit perfectly/ And replace every game, you push none of my buttons/ And hold me through the morning, kinda new for me.”

Abrams expresses that she hopes the other person feels the same. This song kind of feels like rambling and overthinking, but I think that’s understandable. “I hope that you get my dark sense of humor/ Sunsets in the summer with my family/ Don’t stop talking to me, and maybe stay here forever/ We could die here together, I’d do it happily.”

So, I guess my message is that no matter how many times someone disappoints me, I always give the next person the benefit of the doubt. Am I stupid and naive? Possibly, but I’m sure I’ll learn someday.