Bracketology: Where experts project Quinnipiac men’s basketball ahead of MAAC Tournament, March Madness

It’s still a while before Selection Sunday and the general public can fill out their 2024 March Madness brackets. But a large group of experts around college basketball expect Quinnipiac men’s basketball to participate in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the program’s Division I history.

With new head coach Tom Pecora and the Bobcats sitting atop the MAAC with an 18-4 record, here are several projections about potential postseason matchups for Quinnipiac in the Round of 64.

NCAA: No. 15 Quinnipiac vs. No. 2 Kansas – South Region

The 18-5 Jayhawks, led by graduate guard Kevin McCullar Jr and senior center Hunter Dickinson, are expected to be another high-ranking blue blood once the calendar turns to March. Currently ranked fourth in the Big 12 and 14th in KenPom rankings, Kansas and its experience would match up well against the Bobcats and their front court.

ESPN: No. 16 Quinnipiac vs. No. 1 UConn – East Region

On paper, this would be an intriguing battle between in-state rivals and the defending national champions. The Huskies — backed by sophomore center Donovan Clingan — currently have a 10-0 all-time record against the Bobcats and will be on track to win their second-straight title.

CBS Sports: No. 16 Quinnipiac vs. No. 1 Houston – South Region

Currently, the Bobcats and Cougars seem to be one of the more popular choices for the tournament’s first round matchup. Ranked No. 5 in the country, Houston sits pretty at 20-3 and riding an undefeated record at home. The Bobcats have also utilized the comforts of home-court advantage, currently at 10-1 in Hamden.

SB Nation: No. 16 Quinnipiac vs. No. 1 Houston – West Region

It would be a homecoming of sorts for Bobcats junior guard Doug Young, who hails from Houston. To pull off the upset, they would need to utilize Young and the entire bench. Only two 16-seeds have ever beaten a top-seeded team in the opening round and for Quinnipiac, being able to empty the bench — which has been holding its own in recent stretches — is a good way to knock off the Cougars.

USA Today: No. 15 Quinnipiac vs. No. 2 Tennessee – South Region

Selfishly, my brother (who attends Tennessee) and I hope for the Bobcats to match up against Naismith Player of the Year candidate and junior guard Zakai Ziegler in the first round. However, the Volunteers would be an unfavorable opponent as one of the favorites, both to win the SEC and the entire tournament.

Bleacher Report: No. 15 Quinnipiac vs. No. 2 Tennessee – South Region

Quinnipiac’s backcourt of graduate guards Matt Balanc and Savion Lewis are one of the best dynamic duos in the entire MAAC. On the flip side, the aforementioned Zeigler and fifth-year Dalton Knecht are one of the better duos in the entire country. Certainly a step up from the Bobcats’ mid-major opponents.

Fox Sports: No. 15 Quinnipiac vs. No. 2 Arizona – West Region

The Wildcats — currently ranked No. 8 in the country — are third in the conference midway through PAC-12 play. With senior guard Caleb Love leading the way (averaging 18.9 points per game), a chance for the Bobcats to clinch their first win over a PAC-12 opponent since 2014 would be difficult to come by.