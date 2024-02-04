The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

No. 9 Quinnipiac downs No. 12 Princeton 3-1, snaps four-game losing streak

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
February 3, 2024
Senior+forward+Nina+Steigauf+cycles+the+zone+in+game+against+Princeton+on+Feb+3%2C+2024.
Tyler Rinko
Senior forward Nina Steigauf cycles the zone in game against Princeton on Feb 3, 2024.

HAMDEN – Backed by a 21-save night from graduate student goaltender Logan Angers and two points from graduate forward Sadie Peart, No. 9 Quinnipiac women’s hockey snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over No. 12 Princeton Saturday. 

“It was a really great game for us,” Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner said. “We’ve been through a bit of adversity, and really re-evaluated and got better. I’m really proud of the team and how they played. That’s the best we’ve battled in a while.”

Senior forward Sophie Urban got the party started in the first period, scoring her first goal of the season. Reilly came from behind the net to wrap the pass around to Urban right in front of the Princeton net. Urban wasn’t going to miss from there, one-timing the shot home to put Quinnipiac up 1-0. 

“Felt great,” Urban said. “Long time coming, I’ve been working hard at it this year.”

With ten seconds remaining in the opening period, Angers was hit from behind by sophomore forward Sarah Paul. Following a review, the Bobcats were awarded a five-minute power play to open the second frame. 

Quinnipiac converted on that power play with just four seconds to spare. The puck came free in front of the crease, and Reilly slotted it past junior goaltender Jennifer Olnowich.

“We talk a lot about building momentum,” Urban said. “Just getting possession, having energy on our bench, but getting that goal at the end and then focusing on the first three shifts after a power play or a penalty kill is a big focus for us.”

The Bobcats continued to apply pressure in the offensive zone, culminating in another power play, as Princeton senior forward Sarah Fillier was called for a trip. 

Although the hosts failed to score on the ensuing man advantage, the Bobcats continued to generate quality chances and push the momentum further in their direction. 

Senior defender Kendall Cooper put the icing on the cake with 2:23 remaining in the second, firing a shot high stick-side to beat Olnowich and make it 3-0 in favor of the hosts. 

However, graduate student forward Alex Hoskin took a tripping penalty with time winding down, giving the Tigers a power play to open the third. During that power play, Reilly joined her in the box, gifting the visitors a 5-on-3 advantage. 

The Bobcats’ penalty kill unit stood strong, swatting away any chances that came their way to kill off both power plays.

Senior forward Sophie Urban celebrates goal with graduate forward Alexa Hoskin against Princeton on Feb. 3, 2024.

“(Special teams were) really big,” Turner said. “Princeton has pretty dangerous offensive players… I thought we did a really nice job of pressuring them, making them uncomfortable and found our moments for clears.”

With 3:12 remaining, Paul broke Angers’ shutout and gave the Tigers their first goal of the game.,

Princeton emptied its net with 2:30 remaining, and even after having to go on another penalty kill and playing 6-on-4 for two minutes, the Bobcats sealed the deal. 

The 3-1 much needed victory was Quinnipiac’s first since Jan. 13., as it heads into a crucial weekend where it will host both No. 8 St. Lawrence and No. 4 Clarkson.

“For us, we have to not be satisfied with this,” Turner said. “We need to continue to push forward and have a good weekend next weekend.”

Puck drop against St. Lawrence is slated for 6 p.m. on Feb. 9.
