The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac celebrates after winning the 2024 Connecticut Ice Tournament with a 4-3 victory over UConn at the XL Center in Hartford on Jan. 27.

Quinnipiac storms back from 3-1 deficit, wins third-straight Connecticut Ice title

2
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

3
Bluey is making the world a magical place

'Bluey' is making the world a magical place

4
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc lays the ball up in Quinnipiacs win over Fairfield on Jan. 28, 2024.

Matt Balanc’s game winner lifts ‘magic’ Bobcats over Fairfield

5
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche skating during a 4-1 loss to Brown on January 27, 2023.

Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey drops four straight for first time in five years

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey on verge of collapse amid four-game skid

Colin Kennedy, Associate Sports Editor
January 30, 2024
The+Quinnipiac+womens+ice+hockey+team+gathers+in+a+pre+game+huddle+for+a+game+against+LIU+on+Dec.+30%2C+2023%2C+at+the+M%26T+Bank+Arena.
Nicholas Pestritto
The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team gathers in a pre game huddle for a game against LIU on Dec. 30, 2023, at the M&T Bank Arena.

It’s very rare in sports that a team will dominate their way through a season without at least encountering a speed bump. Bumps in the road are common, and most of the time, great teams are better off for it.

Perched atop that speed bump is exactly where Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey currently finds itself, and if it’s not careful that speed bump could send it barreling toward disaster.

“We’re fragile right now in our belief in what we can do,” head coach Cass Turner said after a Jan. 26 loss to Yale. “We’re there for certain moments, we’re there for certain periods and then it falls off as soon as something hard happens.”

This wouldn’t be an overly concerning two weeks for a team that is still ranked No. 9 in the country despite four-straight losses – for the first time since 2018 – but the problem is, the same thing happened each of the last three years.

The Bobcats ended their final eight games of the 2022-23 regular season at 4-4, one of those losses being an 11-3 beatdown to Princeton. They did find themselves in the NCAA Regional Finals, but were outclassed by Ohio State for the second-straight year.

The biggest problem in their recent skid? Losing close games against good teams. A home loss to Cornell and on the road against Yale have seen the opposing team out-execute the Bobcats down the stretch. A common theme between the two losses has been numerous penalties  that buried Quinnipiac late in games.

“We really need to be a bit more disciplined to stay out of the penalty box,” Turner said following a 4-3 loss to Cornell. “It could have been a very different game.”

It’s not just penalties either, as a poorly-timed line change in the third period against Brown allowed enough space for freshman forward Margot Norehad to pull off a Michigan goal. The Bobcats certainly don’t want to see themselves on the receiving end of a SportsCenter Top 10 No. 1 play when they should be ramping up for another postseason run.

“We got to keep it simple and get back to understanding that we’re a good hockey team,” Turner said.

Following a 2-1 loss to Yale, Turner mentioned how, “we can put the puck in the back of the net,” and she’s right. The Bobcats are fourth in the nation with 106 goals. There’s a slight problem, though. They haven’t scored more than three goals against a ranked opponent since Dec. 9, potting six in a 6-5 win over No. 12 Princeton.

That being said, barring a total collapse, this is still a top-10 team, but they’ll have to prove it. Home games against Princeton, No. 4 Clarkson and No. 8 St. Lawrence will give the Bobcats ample opportunities to find themselves against good competition before the postseason.

There’s plenty of chances to right the ship but there’s plenty of chances to sink it, too.

“If this is the adversity we needed, then this is the adversity we need to get there,” Turner said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Sundance 2024: The ones to watch
Sundance 2024: The ones to watch
From left: Quinnipiac coaches Tom Pecora, Shaun Morris and Bradley Jacks during a game against Mount St. Mary’s on Jan. 25.
Suits and sneakers: Why ‘Coaches vs. Cancer’ hits close to home for men’s basketball coaching staff
Former U.N. Ambassador and Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, speaks to the press during a gaggle at Mary Anns Diner in Amherst, NH, on Jan. 19.
Nikki Haley stands her ground despite defeat
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis currently averages 7.5 assists per game, second-most in Division I.
Quinnipiac rises to the occasion in local battle with Fairfield, budding rivalry emerging between schools
Quinnipiac University officials installed cameras in The Ledges Residence Hall this semester after a string of vandalism incidents last fall.
Ledges residents face new warnings, surveillance cameras following vandalism incidents
Unboxing Greta Gerwigs talent beyond ‘Barbie’
Unboxing Greta Gerwig's talent beyond ‘Barbie’
More in Ice Hockey
Senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis is 12-4-2 in 18 games played this season.
Once a Beanpot hero, Vinny Duplessis shows poise under pressure at CT Ice
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche skating during a 4-1 loss to Brown on January 27, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey drops four straight for first time in five years
Quinnipiac celebrates after winning the 2024 Connecticut Ice Tournament with a 4-3 victory over UConn at the XL Center in Hartford on Jan. 27.
Quinnipiac storms back from 3-1 deficit, wins third-straight Connecticut Ice title
Graduate goaltender Logan Angers skates off the ice following a 2-1 overtime loss to Yale on January 26, 2023.
Women’s ice hockey loses third straight, takes 2-1 overtime loss against Yale
Sophomore forward Anthony Cipollone takes a hit from Yale during Friday nights semifinal matchup.
Quinnipiac looks for three-peat, UConn seeks first Connecticut Ice Championship
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus gets fist bumps from the bench after scoring the games lone goal.
Bobcats blank Bulldogs 1-0, advance to Connecticut Ice Championship
More in Sports
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc lays the ball up in Quinnipiacs win over Fairfield on Jan. 28, 2024.
Matt Balanc’s game winner lifts ‘magic’ Bobcats over Fairfield
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne scored 15 points in Quinnipiacs 78-60 loss to Siena Saturday afternoon.
‘Handle the hard better:’ Bobcats struggle in loss to Siena
Quinnipiac celebrates their second-consecutive CT Ice championship following a 4-3 win over UConn on January 28, 2023.
Battle for Connecticut: Quinnipiac vies for three-peat at CT Ice
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis dribbles the ball against Mount St. Marys on Jan. 25, 2024.
Thursday win over Mount St. Mary’s moves Bobcats into sole possession of first place
Anna Foley finished Quinnipiacs 74-59 loss to Fairfield with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Fairfield continues rolling, beats Quinnipiac 74-59
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice shoots a free throw as graduate student guard Savion Lewis (center) watches on.
Quinnipiac blows out the candles, completes comeback on head coach Tom Pecora’s birthday
About the Contributor
Colin Kennedy, Associate Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *