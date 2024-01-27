The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Someone introducing himself as Jeff has perpetrated the same comedy club ticket scam against college students on at least eight campuses across five states in the last decade alone (Infographic by Lindsey Komson, Amanda Riha and Connor Youngberg).

Serial scammer ‘Jeff’ targets QU — again

2
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

3
QU loses second Title IX coordinator in last year

QU loses second Title IX coordinator in last year

4
Quinnipiac celebrates their second-consecutive CT Ice championship following a 4-3 win over UConn on January 28, 2023.

Battle for Connecticut: Quinnipiac vies for three-peat at CT Ice

5
Former Quinnipiac student arraigned on charges relating to alleged Halloween arson

Former Quinnipiac student arraigned on charges relating to alleged Halloween arson

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac looks for three-peat, UConn seeks first Connecticut Ice Championship

Amanda Dronzek, Associate Sports Editor
January 27, 2024
Sophomore+forward+Anthony+Cipollone+takes+a+hit+from+Yale+during+Friday+nights+semifinal+matchup.
Aidan Sheedy
Sophomore forward Anthony Cipollone takes a hit from Yale during Friday night’s semifinal matchup.

HARTFORD — It’s deja vu for the Connecticut Ice Tournament, as Quinnipiac and UConn are set to meet again to play for the state title Saturday night.

In 2022-23, the Bobcats hosted the Huskies at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden. Quinnipiac hoisted the trophy, but the venue has shifted this time around.

UConn now has an opportunity to defend its home ice Saturday night at the XL Center in Hartford. The question is, will it? 

Here’s a run-through of Friday’s matchups.

UConn v. Sacred Heart

The Huskies bludgeoned Sacred Heart 6-2 on Friday, using all 60 minutes to show off their dominant offense. 

“I’m not sure it was necessarily our best game that we’ve played all year long,” head coach Mike Cavanaugh said. “We found a way to be opportunistic, get some goals and move on to the finals.”

Almost immediately following puck drop, sophomore forward Samu Salminen netted a Michigan goal past Sacred Heart sophomore goaltender and Quinnipiac transfer Chase Clark. 

The Pioneers answered back within seconds after graduate student forward Kevin Lombardi found an opening past Huskies sophomore goaltender Arsenii Sergeev, tying the game at one.

But UConn had a fire burning inside its team, and it never went out. 

“We really did a good job of eliminating any type of second and third opportunities,” Cavanaugh said.

The Huskies racked up another five goals throughout the game, including two from senior forward Hudson Schandor. With less than three minutes remaining in the third frame, sophomore forward Ryan Tattle solidified the win with an empty-netter.

“We’ve been playing low-scoring games,” Cavanaugh said. “It’s more confidence for tomorrow. Tomorrow is going to be a hard battle.”

Heading into Saturday’s championship, UConn’s electric outing against Sacred Heart makes for an interesting contest against Quinnipiac. 

Quinnipiac v. Yale

The Bobcats have now defeated the Bulldogs 14 consecutive times dating back to 2018, but Friday night’s game was a little too close for comfort. 

Freshman forward Mason Marcellus was Quinnipiac’s holy grail, scoring the lone goal of the game and securing a 1-0 win to advance to the finals.

“They were fighting and clawing and scratching all game,” head coach Rand Pecknold said. 

But the Bobcats scratched back, doubling down defensively and keeping the Bulldogs from notching the equalizer.

“We’re excited that we’re part of this tournament,” Pecknold said. “Hopefully we keep it rolling.”

At this point, CT Ice is anyone’s title. UConn undoubtedly has home-ice advantage, but Quinnipiac is not new to winning on the road. 

The Bobcats displayed a rock-solid defense against Yale but lacked in producing offense while the Huskies have a strong offense and a secure back line in their arsenal. 

Tonight, will it be Quinnipiac’s third championship in a row or UConn’s first?

There can only be one king of Connecticut. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus gets fist bumps from the bench after scoring the games lone goal.
Bobcats blank Bulldogs 1-0, advance to Connecticut Ice Championship
Quinnipiac celebrates their second-consecutive CT Ice championship following a 4-3 win over UConn on January 28, 2023.
Battle for Connecticut: Quinnipiac vies for three-peat at CT Ice
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis dribbles the ball against Mount St. Marys on Jan. 25, 2024.
Thursday win over Mount St. Mary’s moves Bobcats into sole possession of first place
Anna Foley finished Quinnipiacs 74-59 loss to Fairfield with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Fairfield continues rolling, beats Quinnipiac 74-59
QU loses second Title IX coordinator in last year
QU loses second Title IX coordinator in last year
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice shoots a free throw as graduate student guard Savion Lewis (center) watches on.
Quinnipiac blows out the candles, completes comeback on head coach Tom Pecora’s birthday
More in Ice Hockey
Graduate goaltender Logan Angers skates off the ice following a 2-1 overtime loss to Yale on January 26, 2023.
Women’s ice hockey loses third straight, takes 2-1 overtime loss against Yale
Quinnipiac freshman forward Mason Marcellus battles for the puck in a game against Cornell at Lynah Rink on Jan. 20.
‘We just have to grow up’: Quinnipiac loses second-straight, falls to Cornell in overtime
Graduate forward Alexa Hoskin readies for a wrist shot during a 4-3 loss to Cornell on January 20, 2023
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey comes up short against Cornell, loses second straight
Graduate forward Julia Nearis fires a slap shot during a 5-0 loss to Colgate on January 21, 2023 at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey blown out 5-0 by Colgate in first home loss
Sophomore forward Sam Lipkin fights past a defender in Quinnipiac mens hockeys 2-1 loss to Colgate on Jan. 19.
Colgate hands Quinnipiac second regulation loss of season, 2-1
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche skates towards the puck against Harvard on Jan. 12, 2024.
No. 6 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey survives third period, defeats Dartmouth 5-3
More in Sports
Quinnipiac senior forward/midfielder Emely dribbles the ball against Brown in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Nov. 11.
Emely van der Vliet signs professional contract in Austria following two years at QU
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne defends during a Jan. 20 matchup against the Niagara Purple Eagles.
Sollenne’s 30 points not enough, Bobcats collapse late in overtime loss to Niagara
Sophomore sprinter Nyasia Dailey competes at the Yale Season Opener meet on Dec. 9, 2023.
Dailey takes 60-meter dash, women’s track and field shake off holiday break at URI Invitational
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc goes in for a layup against the Coast Guard Nov. 11, 2023.
Balanc’s 26 helps Quinnipiac cruise past Siena 82-70
Quinnipiac womens basketball senior guard Jillian Casey drives to the basket in a game against Maine on Nov. 6.
Quinnipiac implodes in second half, blows 17-point lead in 69-58 loss to Canisius
Quinnipiac senior Zach Tupker lines up to take a face-off in a game against Princeton on Jan. 13.
Graf’s two goals, Duplessis’ near shutout author Quinnipiac’s 3-1 win over Princeton
About the Contributors
Amanda Dronzek, Associate Sports Editor
Aidan Sheedy, Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *