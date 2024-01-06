The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Four tournaments highlight Quinnipiac golf’s spring schedule

Ryan Johanson, Copy Editor
January 6, 2024
Sophomore+Sandhya+Vaikuntam+stands+with+her+bag+at+The+Farms+Country+Club+in+Wallingford%2C+CT+during+the+Quinnipiac+Classic+on+Monday%2C+October+9%2C+2023.
Peyton McKenzie
Sophomore Sandhya Vaikuntam stands with her bag at The Farms Country Club in Wallingford, CT during the Quinnipiac Classic on Monday, October 9, 2023.

The spring season is upon the Quinnipiac women’s golf team with four tournaments starting in February up until the start of the MAAC championship on Apr. 19-21. The spring slate starts on Feb. 12-13 in Lake Worth, Florida as Quinnipiac competes in the Atlantic Invitational for the second-straight year. Last year, the Bobcats finished 10th as a team, with Peralta being their highest individual finisher in a tie for 16th place. 

Quinnipiac then takes its talents to Oldsmar, Florida on Mar. 11-12 for the Butler Don Benbow Spring Invitational, the third time in six years the Bobcats have participated (2018, 2020). In 2018, the Bobcats finished in third place out of nine teams, while in 2020 finished in second out of 14 teams. 

The Bobcats’ first of three April tournaments starts on Apr. 7-8 for the Fairleigh Dickinson Invitational. 

For the final tournament before the MAAC championship, a trip to the U.S. Naval Academy Golf Club on Apr. 13-14 concludes the season with the Navy Spring Invitational. This is the first time they’ve participated in the Invitational since 2018. 

The Bobcats end their season with the MAAC Championship from Apr. 19-21 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida The Bobcats look to stay on top of the MAAC for the fourth time in a row. 

What is Quinnipiac going into the new year with? 

After a fourth-place finish at the Lady Blue Hen Invitational on Oct. 21-22, the Quinnipiac golf program went into the break with two team tournament wins and three individual tournament wins. Graduate student Leeyen Peralta and senior Aimee Uchida were the individual Bobcats to win a tournament. Peralta won two tournaments including the Quinnipiac Classic. Along with Peralta and Uchida being tournament winners O’Connor has more tools in his tool box. 

A trio of freshman Samantha Galantini, Natalie Spiska and Alexia Egdhal showed promising signs in the fall, all finishing in high places. Galantini finishing third in the Quinnipiac Classic, Spiska third place and Egdhal eighth place at the Hartford One Day Invitational.

The one tool that was not shown in the fall was former MAAC Golfer of the Year Fuge Zhang, who was out the entirety of the season. Zhang won last year’s MAAC championship shooting a record 1-under par propelling the Bobcats to the win. Adding the junior Zhang, will add another top golfer onto a team that has the aspirations for another MAAC championship. 
About the Contributors
