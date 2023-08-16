The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.

Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes

2
JC Franconere committed to Quinnipiac after a junior season where he threw 41 strikeouts in 36 innings.

‘I’m excited to be a part of it’: Quinnipiac baseball commit JC Franconere has high expectations for himself

3
Hamden mayoral candidate Walter Morton IV will challenge incumbent Lauren Garrett in a Democratic primary later this year.

Hamden mayoral candidate promises improved relationship with Quinnipiac

4
Lets talk about gay sex

Lets talk about gay sex

5
Bluey is making the world a magical place

'Bluey' is making the world a magical place

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes

Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
August 16, 2023
Quinnipiac+Athletics+officially+announced+its+partnership+with+Opendorse+on+August+16.
Aidan Sheedy
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.

Quinnipiac has officially launched an online marketplace for student-athletes to maximize their name, image and likeness (NIL) potential, the athletic department announced Wednesday afternoon. 

The marketplace, powered by Opendorse, will be an online shop for Quinnipiac fans and brands to select any student-athlete for NIL information and activities in one single platform.

“We’re excited to announce our Opendorse marketplace to help maximize NIL support for our student-athletes here at Quinnipiac,” wrote Greg Amodio, director of athletics, in a press release on Aug. 16.

Opendorse provides technology, services and endorsements to the athletic industry. Student-athletes at Quinnipiac are now able to use Opendorse to monetize their name, image, and likeness with the help of local and national brands and supporters. It is used by over 100,000 student-athletes, per Opendorse’s website, and helps with any financial-related information surrounding NIL deals.

“Opendorse has been an industry leader in institutional support regarding NIL, and has found ways to creatively stay ahead of the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics,” Amodio wrote. “We are committed to giving our student-athletes the resources that they need to succeed, and we believe this is an efficient platform that will allow companies and fans to connect directly with student-athletes and engage them in NIL activity.”

Last August, Quinnipiac began to partner with Opendorse after multiple student-athletes started receiving NIL deals. Former women’s ice hockey goaltender Catie Boudiette and women’s golfer Kaylee Sakoda signed with Pliable, according to an email sent to the Chronicle.Pliable, founded by former Quinnipiac student Greg Glynn, allows student-athletes to market themselves and create branding opportunities through their name, image and likenesses. 

Other former Bobcats, like Lexie Adzijda (women’s ice hockey), McKenna Haz (rugby) and CJ McGee (men’s ice hockey), have also entered the world of self-sponsorships, something that has overtaken the college athletic world since the Supreme Court decision in 2021 that unanimously decided that the NCAA violated antitrust laws by not allowing athletes to make “education-related benefits” off themselves. 

Recently, men’s basketball head coach Baker Dunleavy stepped down from Quinnipiac to take a job as Villanova’s new general manager of both the men’s and women’s programs. According to Dunleavy’s staff profile, he assists the coaching staffs with opportunities and education around Name, Image and Likeness; the transfer portal; student-athlete brand-building and marketing; and advancing institutional fundraising in partnership with University Advancement.”

The marketplace can be accessed at https://opendorse.com/quinnipiac-bobcats.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Acrobatics and Tumbling
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling completes the regular season with a 5-1 record.
Bobcats beat Cougars by 140+ points, go undefeated at home in 2023
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling currently possesses a 4-1 record.
'They're peaking at the right time:' Assessing acrobatics and tumbling at the midseason point
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling is back in action against Caldwell on April 14 at home.
Battle of the Bobcats: Acrobatics & Tumbling bounces back against Frostburg State
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling will next face off against Presbyterian in Clinton, South Carolina on March 18.
Acrobatics and Tumbling remains unbeaten, dominates Augustana by 17 points
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling faces off against Augustana on March 5 for its second meet of the 2023 season.
Acro & tumbling secures first win of 2023, tops Kutztown by 31 points
Tumbling into another record-breaking year: Can acrobatics and tumbling take the championship jump?
Tumbling into another record-breaking year: Can acrobatics and tumbling take the championship jump?
More in Baseball
JC Franconere committed to Quinnipiac after a junior season where he threw 41 strikeouts in 36 innings.
‘I’m excited to be a part of it’: Quinnipiac baseball commit JC Franconere has high expectations for himself
Brandyn Garcia spent three seasons with Quinnipiac baseball before transferring to Texas A&M this past year.
MLB Draft: Former Quinnipiac pitcher Brandyn Garcia drafted by Seattle Mariners
Quinnipiac baseball equalized its program record of 30 wins this past season.
QU Athletics announces renovations for baseball field
Quinnipiac baseball finishes the 2023 season with a record of 30-26.
Fairfield tops Quinnipiac in Connecticut showdown, ends Bobcats record-setting season in MAAC Semifinals
No. 4 Quinnipiac baseball held on to a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over No. 3 Canisius on Friday.
Bobcats advance to MAAC Semifinals with come-from-behind win over Canisius
Quinnipiac was shut out for the second time this season in its 8-0 loss to Rider.
Rider shuts out Quinnipiac 8-0 in second round of MAAC Tournament
More in Basketball
24 guard Samson Reilly told the Chronicle he officially committed to Quinnipiac on Aug. 3.
Quinnipiac commit Samson Reilly details his recruiting process, collegiate basketball aspirations
New associate head coach Shaun Morris is entering his seventh season with the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
Men’s basketball assistant Shaun Morris promoted to associate head coach
Former QU men’s basketball player to attend domestic violence education program
Former QU men’s basketball player to attend domestic violence education program
Quinnipiac SAAC honored outstanding student-athletes during its fifth-annual event Friday night.
Quinnipiac SAAC announces 2022-23 Boomie Awards
Quinnipiac has won six MAAC championships (mens and womens soccer, volleyball, womens cross country, womens tennis, golf) and one national championship (mens hockey) thus far in 2022-23.
Quinnipiac Chronicle Sports Awards 2022-23
Redshirt senior guard Savion Lewis will return for a fifth season in Hamden, head coach Tom Pecora announced Monday.
Savion Lewis will return for fifth season at Quinnipiac, expected to be starting point guard
About the Contributors
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
Aidan Sheedy, Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *