Kotowicz leaves women’s lacrosse program, Christopher appointed interim head coach

Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse head coach Tanya Kotowicz is leaving the program, Quinnipiac Athletics announced Wednesday.

Kotowicz had a sub-.500 record for six of her seven seasons since 2017, finally crossing the threshold into MAAC playoffs and making a run to the semifinals in 2023.

Kotowicz replaced interim head coach Brittany Fortunato in August of 2016 following former head coach Danie Caro’s departure from the program.

Associate head coach Jordan Christopher is replacing Kotowicz as interim head coach. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.