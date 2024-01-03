The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Kotowicz leaves women’s lacrosse program, Christopher appointed interim head coach

Photos by Peyton McKenzie, Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur

New Year’s resolutions for Quinnipiac hockey, basketball entering 2024

Colleen Ballinger's disastrous return to YouTube

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

Quinnipiac mens hockey ends the 2023 calendar schedule with a 5-2 win over Holy Cross Saturday night.

Bobcats end 2023 with win over Holy Cross

Kotowicz leaves women’s lacrosse program, Christopher appointed interim head coach

Amanda Dronzek, Associate Sports Editor
January 3, 2024
Quinnipiac Athletics

Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse head coach Tanya Kotowicz is leaving the program, Quinnipiac Athletics announced Wednesday.

Kotowicz had a sub-.500 record for six of her seven seasons since 2017, finally crossing the threshold into MAAC playoffs and making a run to the semifinals in 2023. 

Kotowicz replaced interim head coach Brittany Fortunato in August of 2016 following former head coach Danie Caro’s departure from the program. 

Associate head coach Jordan Christopher is replacing Kotowicz as interim head coach. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 
About the Contributor
Amanda Dronzek, Associate Sports Editor

