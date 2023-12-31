The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac middle blocker Lexi Morse celebrates during the teams MAAC semifinal victory over Iona on Nov. 19.

Quinnipiac volleyball’s Lexi Morse enters transfer portal

2
Quinnipiac womens basketball falls to 4-6 on the season with its 72-48 loss to Yale Saturday afternoon.

Quinnipiac women’s basketball caps off 2023 with 'disappointing' loss to Yale

3
Quinnipiac no match for Florida, Gators beat Bobcats by 25

Quinnipiac no match for Florida, Gators beat Bobcats by 25

4
Photo contributed by Guilherme Neto/Guns N’ Roses

Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album

5
Looking back at Nirvanas Nevermind 32 years later

Looking back at Nirvana's 'Nevermind' 32 years later

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

No. 8 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey close out 2023 with 7-0 shutout over LIU

Milton Woolfenden, Staff Writer
December 31, 2023
Senior+forward%2C+Nina+Steigauf%2C+awaits+a+pass+from+a+teammate+during+a+game+against+LIU+on+Dec.+30%2C+2023%2C+at+the+M%26T+Bank+Arena.+
Nicholas Pestritto
Senior forward, Nina Steigauf, awaits a pass from a teammate during a game against LIU on Dec. 30, 2023, at the M&T Bank Arena.

HAMDEN — No. 8 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team closed out 2023 with a 7-0 win over LIU. The Bobcats’ offense erupted with 99 shot attempts during Saturday afternoon’s rout.

Quinnipiac  saw two players return to the lineup for Saturday’s matchup: junior forward Maya Labad, who returned after a five-game absence, and graduate student forward Alexa Hoskin after being injured in the season-opening series against Maine back in September. 

From the opening faceoff, both teams took trips up and down the ice to get their legs back under them following the holiday break.

The game’s first penalty went to Bobcats graduate student co-captain Sadie Peart, who took a tripping minor with just under three minutes elapsed. 

Two minutes after Peart’s penalty expired LIU sophomore forward Ryane Kearns took a seat for high-sticking. 

Despite numerous chances by the power-play unit, Sharks junior goaltender Tindra Holm kept the Bobcats off the board. The Sharks would end with nine penalties in the game. Despite playing undisciplined hockey at times, LIU would finish eight of nine on the penalty kill.=

LIU never saw the same power play twice as Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner tinkered with line pairings throughout the game.

“Since we did get quite a few power plays we were trying new things to see what works and what doesn’t,” senior defender Kendall Cooper said.

Just when it looked like Holm was going to crack, graduate student forward Julia Nearis took the Bobcats second penalty of the game.

As Kearns left the box, Cooper beat Holm’s glove side for the short-handed goal. Less than 10 minutes into her return Labad was on the scoresheet, picking up an assist.

After several minutes of sustained pressure on Holm, freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche found the back of the net to make it a two-goal lead.

Goals in the dying seconds of a period can be morale-killers for opposing teams. With 50 seconds left in the frame, junior forward Veronica Bac moved the Bobcats lead to three with Hoskin picking up an assist.

Beginning the second period the Bobcats were hungry for a fourth goal. Three and a half minutes in and it was Cooper stuffing the puck past the outstretched pad of Holm for her second goal of the day.

“We have some (defenders) that have just amazing skill sets offensively so we want to be sure we’re using that to the best of our advantage,” Turner said. 

Following Cooper’s goal the period quickly became a passing and shooting clinic by Quinnipiac. The only way LIU was able to change its lines was to dump the puck and prepare for yet another offensive onslaught by the Bobcats.

Ultimately, Cooper’s was the only goal in the second as Holm was pulling off highlight-reel saves, trying to keep it a close game to give her offense a chance. At the second intermission, Quinnipiac was outshooting the Sharks 61-6 and 37-5 in shots on goal.

Puck drop in the third period was a nightmare scenario for the Sharks, as within the first 36 seconds the Bobcat’s lead had grown from 4-0 to 6-0. Lamarche netted her second goal of the game after shooting the puck off of Holm and only nine seconds later, it was Nearis picking up her ninth goal of the season.

After Nearis’s goal, LIU started letting emotion take over with five of the team’s penalties coming in the third. The Bobcats stayed composed and didn’t retaliate. 

“We didn’t play down to them when they started getting chippy,” senior defender Maddy Samoskevich said.

It was Holm who perhaps best encapsulated the mood of the Sharks with just under nine minutes in regulation. The goaltender got into an animated argument with the refs for receiving a delay of game minor after the net had come off its pegs.

On a five-on-three power play, Labad scored the extra point, making it 7-0 Bobcats. Graduate student defender and co-captain Kate Reilly picked up an assist on the play, extending her point streak to 10 games. 

While Cooper leads defenders offensively with eight goals, Reilly leads the team in assists (21) and is tied with Peart for the team lead in points (26). 

Reilly, who became the program leader in points by a defender earlier this season, not only leads the team, as well as ECAC Hockey, but is the most productive defender in the nation.

As the final horn sounded the Bobcats failed to hit triple digits, ending the night with 99 shots, 62 on goal. LIU finished with 14 shots and 11 on goal.

With the win, Quinnipiac remains undefeated at home, improving to 11-0-0. Overall, the team finished 2023 with a record of 18-3-0, including a record of 8-3-0 in ECAC Hockey, good for second in the conference. 

Quinnipiac will be back in action on Jan. 5 as it faces off against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth in the first of a two-game series.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Quinnipiac mens hockey ends the 2023 calendar schedule with a 5-2 win over Holy Cross Saturday night.
Bobcats end 2023 with win over Holy Cross
Quinnipiac no match for Florida, Gators beat Bobcats by 25
Quinnipiac no match for Florida, Gators beat Bobcats by 25
Quinnipiac womens basketball falls to 4-6 on the season with its 72-48 loss to Yale Saturday afternoon.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball caps off 2023 with 'disappointing' loss to Yale
Quinnipiac middle blocker Lexi Morse celebrates during the teams MAAC semifinal victory over Iona on Nov. 19.
Quinnipiac volleyball’s Lexi Morse enters transfer portal
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis dribbles the ball against Navy on December 8, 2023.
Tice double-double, third-straight 20-point game for Balanc propel Quinnipiac past Lafayette
Junior guard Jackie Grisdale will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after suffering a lower-body injury.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball captain Jackie Grisdale to miss remainder of season
More in Ice Hockey
Former Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets walks the red carpet ahead of the 2023 National Championship Game.
Former Quinnipiac standout Perets called up to NHL’s Hurricanes
Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner spent Dec. 12-13 serving as a guest coach with the Washington Capitals.
‘I’ve left with so much’: Cass Turner serves as guest coach with Washington Capitals
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche takes a shot while getting elbowed by the defender against Union on December 1, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey beats Princeton in wildly lopsided game
Sophomore forward Victor Czerneckianair watches the puck against LIU on December 8, 2023.
Sharks don’t swim in the Bank: Quinnipiac downs LIU 4-2
Quinnipiacs top line of sophomore Sam Lipkin and juniors Jacob Quillan and Collin Graf have combined for 60 points so far this season.
Quinnipiac gaining ‘buy-in,’ playing complete hockey as season nears midpoint
Quinnipiac freshman forward Matthew McGroarty controls the puck in the offensive zone in a Dec. 2 game against Union.
Quinnipiac shuts out Union, sweeps road trip in Capital Region
More in Sports
Senior forward Paul Otieno drives to the rim during the Bobcats win over Army on Nov. 17.
Quinnipiac men's basketball cruises past Holy Cross with dominant performance
Quinnipiac freshman guard Paige Girardi (left) drives for a layup against Rider on Dec. 18, 2023.
Martin’s 20-point night, LaBarge’s game winner propel Bobcats to 60-57 win over Rider
Graduate guard, Matt Balanc, drives and jumps toward the rim during a game against Yale on Dec. 11, 2023, at M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac basketball hopes to create ‘important’ rivalry with Yale
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice attempts to shoot the ball towards the rim during a game against Yale on Dec. 11, 2023, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball falls to Yale in Battle of Whitney Ave.
Freshman center Anna Foley totaled 12 points in Quinnipiacs 66-63 win over Holy Cross on December 10, 2023.
Bobcats survive late rally, beat Holy Cross 66-63
Sophomore pole vaulter Erin Brennan clears 3.50 meters and earns first in the pole vault.
Field events, hurdles and sprints thrive at Yale Season Opener

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *