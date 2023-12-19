The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

2
Former Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets walks the red carpet ahead of the 2023 National Championship Game.

Former Quinnipiac standout Perets called up to NHL’s Hurricanes

3
Wayne Gersie, Quinnipiac Universitys vice president for equity and inclusion, is leaving the university at the end of December after less than six months. (photo courtesy of Quinnipiac University)

VP for equity and inclusion leaving six months in

4
Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner spent Dec. 12-13 serving as a guest coach with the Washington Capitals.

‘I’ve left with so much’: Cass Turner serves as guest coach with Washington Capitals

5
Photo contributed by Guilherme Neto/Guns N’ Roses

Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac women’s basketball captain Jackie Grisdale to miss remainder of season

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
December 19, 2023
Junior+guard+Jackie+Grisdale+will+miss+the+remainder+of+the+2023-24+season+after+suffering+a+lower-body+injury.
Zack Hochberg
Junior guard Jackie Grisdale will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after suffering a lower-body injury.

Quinnipiac women’s basketball junior guard Jackie Grisdale is sidelined for the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to a lower body injury, according to an announcement from head coach Tricia Fabbri Tuesday.  

Grisdale, the first individual captain in Quinnipiac women’s basketball Div. I history, is the Bobcats’ leading scorer this season, averaging 14.1 points on 46% shooting. In addition, she’s also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.  

“The entire Bobcats’ program wishes Grisdale the best during her recovery,” the statement read.

This setback is a massive blow to the Bobcats’ lineup as they begin MAAC play. Grisdale’s absence will likely call for a heavier workload from freshman guards Karson Martin, Paige Girardi, Maria Kealy and Kassidy Thompson. 

Grisdale is likely to remain an integral part of the team’s success during her recovery. The Ohio native was actively coaching her teammates from the bench during Monday’s 60-57 win over Rider.

“She’s so well respected off the court,” Fabbri said Monday. “She’s just now filling in a role as a coach. It’s natural to her. She’s not out there sweating, but she’s out there leading and giving as much as she can in a role that’s not having her out there on the court with us.”

Fabbri says Grisdale will also “turn her attention to making a full recovery with the intent on playing again in 2024-25.” 
Leave a Comment

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *