Quinnipiac women’s basketball captain Jackie Grisdale to miss remainder of season

Quinnipiac women’s basketball junior guard Jackie Grisdale is sidelined for the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to a lower body injury, according to an announcement from head coach Tricia Fabbri Tuesday.

Official Statement from Head Coach Tricia Fabbri: pic.twitter.com/5LbgZ2CXqs — Quinnipiac Women's Basketball (@QU_WBB) December 19, 2023

Grisdale, the first individual captain in Quinnipiac women’s basketball Div. I history, is the Bobcats’ leading scorer this season, averaging 14.1 points on 46% shooting. In addition, she’s also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

“The entire Bobcats’ program wishes Grisdale the best during her recovery,” the statement read.

This setback is a massive blow to the Bobcats’ lineup as they begin MAAC play. Grisdale’s absence will likely call for a heavier workload from freshman guards Karson Martin, Paige Girardi, Maria Kealy and Kassidy Thompson.

Grisdale is likely to remain an integral part of the team’s success during her recovery. The Ohio native was actively coaching her teammates from the bench during Monday’s 60-57 win over Rider.

“She’s so well respected off the court,” Fabbri said Monday. “She’s just now filling in a role as a coach. It’s natural to her. She’s not out there sweating, but she’s out there leading and giving as much as she can in a role that’s not having her out there on the court with us.”

Fabbri says Grisdale will also “turn her attention to making a full recovery with the intent on playing again in 2024-25.”