The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Wayne Gersie, Quinnipiac Universitys vice president for equity and inclusion, is leaving the university at the end of December after less than six months. (photo courtesy of Quinnipiac University)

VP for equity and inclusion leaving six months in

2
(BipHoo Company/Flickr)

Barbz enter a magical city in ‘Pink Friday 2’

3
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

4
Photo contributed by Guilherme Neto/Guns N’ Roses

Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album

5
Connecticut DOJ investigating Quinnipiac PA program’s compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act

Connecticut DOJ investigating Quinnipiac PA program’s compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac basketball hopes to create ‘important’ rivalry with Yale

Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
December 12, 2023
Graduate+guard%2C+Matt+Balanc%2C+drives+and+jumps+toward+the+rim+during+a+game+against+Yale+on+Dec.+11%2C+2023%2C+at+M%26T+Bank+Arena.
Nicholas Pestritto
Graduate guard, Matt Balanc, drives and jumps toward the rim during a game against Yale on Dec. 11, 2023, at M&T Bank Arena.

HAMDEN — Monday night was more than just a regular game for the Quinnipiac and Yale men’s basketball programs. Yes, it was a non-conference battle between two schools that won’t see each other this season again, but it represented more than just a game.

For only the first time since 2014, the Bobcats and Bulldogs faced off in what was a feisty, high-energy 73-66 win for visiting Yale. Despite the loss, Quinnipiac hopes to have this be the beginning of something special.

“I think it’s a really important game to be played all the time,” Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora said postgame. “We’ll go down there (next year) … I think it’s a game that needs to be played for the community, for Connecticut basketball.”

It’s well noted the bad blood between Quinnipiac and Yale on the ice — the hockey rivals have matched up 43 times. But the hardwood? It’s only happened five times since 2009 before Monday’s matchup. 

“If we can figure something out,” Pecora said. “I think it would be great for basketball in this area, for young kids especially.”

It was a physical game, both sides combining for 32 personal fouls. The hockey rivalry clearly bled over to the basketball teams. Even sophomore forward Amarri Tice — who is in his first season as a Bobcat — knew this one was important. 

“I’m kind of new here, but I’ve heard that Yale’s the school … that’s kind of our rival,” Tice said Friday.

In the first half, tough defending led to Yale senior forward Matt Knowling having his arm halfway through the jersey sleeve of Quinnipiac graduate guard Matt Balanc. Pecora and the entire Bobcats bench erupted, furious about the non-call.

Later in the game, following a missed poster dunk by Balanc, Bulldogs senior guard August Mahoney and Bobcats junior guard Doug Young got into a shoving match that created some chaos for those in the stands.

“I missed the whole thing,” Pecora said. “When I turned back, they were separating people, so I really don’t even know what happened.”

“I thought it was a hard-fought game, I don’t think it was dirty on any level,” Pecora added. “I think that adds to this (rivalry). When the teams are right down the block … it’s good for Quinnipiac basketball (and) good for Yale basketball.”

Despite this game being scheduled during finals week at Quinnipiac, the crowd atmosphere was important for Pecora. He hopes that this can be the launching pad for a yearly head-to-head matchup for seasons to come.

“(I’m) hoping that (this) maybe could become something that’s played on the first Saturday night of December every year,” Pecora said Friday. “Make it a big event for this area to kick off the college basketball season.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice attempts to shoot the ball towards the rim during a game against Yale on Dec. 11, 2023, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball falls to Yale in Battle of Whitney Ave.
Freshman center Anna Foley totaled 12 points in Quinnipiacs 66-63 win over Holy Cross on December 10, 2023.
Bobcats survive late rally, beat Holy Cross 66-63
Senior forward Paul Otieno watches the ball while defended after a free throw against Navy on December 8, 2023.
Bobcats pull out win over Navy, look ahead to Monday matchup with Yale
Quinnipiac womens basketball drops to 2-5 on the season with Wednesdays loss at Princeton.
Quinnipiac falls to Princeton in high-scoring battle
Miami Heat shooting guard Jimmy Butler went to Tyler Junior College before transferring to Marquette. (CWEB News/Flickr)
The never-before-told story about the Quinnipiac men’s basketball program’s interest in Jimmy Butler
(From left to right) Freshman guard Paige Girardi, sophomore forward Ella ODonnell, freshman center Anna Foley, freshman guard Karson Martin and junior guard Jackie Grisdale all celebrate after Maine calls a timeout on November 6, 2023.
‘We don’t give up’: Women’s basketball fighting through non-conference play
More in Featured
Sophomore forward Victor Czerneckianair watches the puck against LIU on December 8, 2023.
Sharks don’t swim in the Bank: Quinnipiac downs LIU 4-2
Sophomore pole vaulter Erin Brennan clears 3.50 meters and earns first in the pole vault.
Field events, hurdles and sprints thrive at Yale Season Opener
(BipHoo Company/Flickr)
Barbz enter a magical city in ‘Pink Friday 2’
Wayne Gersie, Quinnipiac Universitys vice president for equity and inclusion, is leaving the university at the end of December after less than six months. (photo courtesy of Quinnipiac University)
VP for equity and inclusion leaving six months in
(From left) Hamden Dragons teammates Dashiell Kaye, Jeffery Lightfoot and Nathan Castiline participate in the Shoulder Check movement from the #HT40 Foundation on Saturday, which focuses on encouraging kindness in contact sports.
Hamden Youth Hockey celebrates partnership with NHL-endorsed foundation
Former Quinnipiac student arraigned on charges relating to alleged Halloween arson
Former Quinnipiac student arraigned on charges relating to alleged Halloween arson
More in Sports
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche takes a shot while getting elbowed by the defender against Union on December 1, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey beats Princeton in wildly lopsided game
Quinnipiacs top line of sophomore Sam Lipkin and juniors Jacob Quillan and Collin Graf have combined for 60 points so far this season.
Quinnipiac gaining ‘buy-in,’ playing complete hockey as season nears midpoint
Sophomore Erin Brennan won the pole vault title at the 2022-23 MAAC Indoor Track and Field Championships.
MAAC on track: A look at women's indoor track and field
Junior guard Doug Young takes a step-back shot versus CCSU on November 10, 2023.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball gets first MAAC victory in overtime over Niagara
Quinnipiac freshman forward Matthew McGroarty controls the puck in the offensive zone in a Dec. 2 game against Union.
Quinnipiac shuts out Union, sweeps road trip in Capital Region
Sophomore forward Emerson Jarvis prepares to shoot the puck against RPI on December 2, 2023, at the M&T Bank Arena.
No. 7 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey defeats RPI 4-2, remains undefeated at home
About the Contributor
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *