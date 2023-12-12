Quinnipiac men’s basketball falls to Yale in Battle of Whitney Ave.

HAMDEN — In the first meeting since 2014 between two schools separated by less than 10 miles, Quinnipiac basketball fell short against Yale 73-66 Monday night.

The Bobcats held a six-point lead into the halftime break, but ultimately couldn’t get it done in the second half.

“This is a really important game, it should be played all the time,” Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora said. “Definitely will go on next year, we’ll go down there. But this is a game that needs to be played for the community, for Connecticut basketball, it just makes too much sense.”

The game was just about as competitive as can be between two rival schools. Graduate student guard Matt Balanc made a strong start for the Bobcats, knocking down two early three-pointers. However, Yale managed to go on a 5-0 run, gaining momentum heading into the timeout with the game deadlocked at nine.

As the game progressed, the score remained close. Balanc continued to be a key contributor for the Bobcats, racking up nine points on 3-6 shooting from the field in the early minutes. Despite the Bobcats’ commendable efforts to force misses on the defensive end, they faced challenges in securing defensive rebounds against a long and tall Yale frontcourt.

Sophomore forward Danny Wolf, Yale’s leading scorer in the game, picked up his second personal foul midway through the frame. Wolf had already notched nine points, but was forced to head to the bench.

The first half continued with both teams trading baskets. With seven minutes left in the first frame, Quinnipiac regained a narrow 23-22 lead over the visitors thanks to a tough corner three from junior guard Doug Young.

The hosts closed the first half on a positive note, embarking on a 5-0 run. Balanc and Young combined for 20 of the Bobcats’ 35 points in the first half. Despite being outrebounded by Yale 21-14, Quinnipiac maintained a seven-point lead at halftime.

“(Doug) was good,” Pecora said. “He played with great toughness and intensity and he made some shots. Defensively, he’s playing like a bugger, he’s out there and he’s a pest and that’s what we need from him.”

As the second half got underway, Yale began to close the gap. Quinnipiac initially maintained its lead, but Wolf’s dominance for Yale became increasingly evident, helping the visitors trim the Bobcats’ lead to just two.

Yale then surged ahead — with Wolf leading an 11-0 run — to put the Bulldogs up by four. Senior forward Paul Otieno picked up his fourth foul in the process, which only added to the Bobcats’ challenges on the defensive end. Redshirt senior forward JJ Riggins managed to snap the run with a tough layup, but the damage was done. Yale led 53-48 with just over 8 minutes remaining.

“Wolf is a handful at seven foot,” Pecora said. “He’s very skilled out on the perimeter, he’s involved in every play because he draws you away from the basket, he creates great space.”

The Bulldogs kept pushing, as another 7-0 run in just a minute and a half suddenly gave the Ivy Leaguers a double-digit lead, their largest of the game.

“(Yale) did a much better job penetrating the basketball (in the second half),” Pecora said. “It allowed them to get a lot of really good looks for some of their shooters.”

Despite a late comeback effort by Quinnipiac, Yale maintained its lead, closing out the Bobcats for a 73-66 victory. The loss dropped Quinnipiac to 7-3 on the season.

Balanc’s standout performance for the Bobcats, with 25 points on 8-15 shooting, was overshadowed by Yale’s comeback and Wolf’s double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Quinnipiac will have a week off before heading to Massachusetts to square off with Holy Cross on Dec. 18.